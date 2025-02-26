Open Menu

Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure Explores Collaboration With South African Delegation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Hassan Al Mansoori, Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, received Dean Macpherson, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure of South Africa.

During the meeting, the two sides highlighted the longstanding bilateral relations between the UAE and South Africa and explored ways to enhance cooperation in sustainable infrastructure and transport.

They also showcased their respective country’s leading experiences in developing smart and sustainable cities, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and following best practices in executing strategic projects to the highest standards.

Al Mansoori showcased the Ministry’s most prominent strategic projects and pioneering initiatives in the fields of infrastructure and transportation. These projects aim to contribute to the country’s sustainable development and enhance its global competitiveness.

He also presented the latest innovative solutions adopted by the Ministry, including the use of artificial intelligence technologies and the development of smart roads and green buildings.

Al Mansoori emphasised that the UAE attaches great importance to enhancing international relations across various sectors, especially infrastructure and transportation.

He highlighted the importance of exchanging successful experiences and practices between countries to achieve comprehensive sustainable development.

He said, "Cooperation with South Africa opens new horizons for enhancing mutual investments and developing sustainable infrastructure projects that meet future needs. The Ministry is working to establish strategic partnerships based on innovation and modern technology to ensure the implementation of highly efficient and high-quality projects.”

Dean Macpherson applauded the UAE’s commitment to developing the infrastructure sector, emphasising South Africa's desire to strengthen cooperation and benefit from the UAE's expertise in implementing strategic projects that meet future aspirations.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides emphasised the importance of continuing coordination and communication between their countries, along with exploring future cooperation opportunities in projects of mutual interest, contributing to achieving sustainable development and strengthening the bilateral relations between the UAE and South Africa.

