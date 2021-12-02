Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates ‘Khorfakkan West Ring Road’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has inaugurated the first phase of the Khorfakkan West Ring Road, a development project linking Maliha Road to Sheikh Khalifa Street and (E99) Road, coinciding with the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the project would boost the economic position of the East Coast, which contains several heavy and medium industries in many sectors, representing the cornerstone of the national economy.

He added that the development projects carried out by the ministry are steadily progressing, reinforcing the UAE’s stature as an international centre for boosting the process of sustainable development.

The 10-kilometre road is a strategic axis of the structural plan of the road network implemented by the ministry on the East Coast. It will help facilitate the movement of light vehicles and trucks and ease traffic congestion in the city centre, especially on national occasions and holidays, he added.

A roundabout outside the city will reduce journey time by more than 60 percent from 30 minutes to 10 minutes between the Al Hayawa and Al Hari. The road will accommodate more than 40,000 vehicles per day in each direction, he noted.

Al Mazrouei then pointed out the ministry utilised a technique for recycling drilling materials, which means 85 percent of materials used throughout the project’s phases were recycled. LED lights are used on the road, reducing energy consumption by up to 50 percent.

The ministry has completed 29 Federal roads over the past two decades, which serve many areas of the country. He underscored the keenness to develop and improve the road network and meet the needs of urban and demographic development and the significant growth in traffic activity.

The total length of federal roads in the UAE is over 932 kilometres, while the length of traffic lanes for federal roads is 4,334 kilometres.