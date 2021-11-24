Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG imports

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said it's intensifying its inspection efforts to monitor liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments coming to the country in collaboration with its partners, to ensure compliance with standards and technical regulations and specs in place in the UAE.

Within this context, a visit was paid to the Khatmat Malahah border post, in Sharjah by Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, at the Ministry, and Mohamed Ibrahim Al Rayssi, Head of the Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee along with representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sharjah Civil Defence, Sharjah Economic Development Department, Federal Customs Authority and ADNOC Distribution, Emarat and ENOC.

Al Olama said the ministry is keen to enhance corporate awareness about the procedures adopted by the UAE to regulate the transportation of oil derivatives in compliance with global safety and security standards.

"Ensuring safety and security is a leading national priority. Therefore, we seek to reinforce joint action to monitor LNG imports," he said, stressing that the LNG cargoes that fall short of standards and specifications pose a menacing threat to the community safety and security and impinge on the profitability of national companies," he added.