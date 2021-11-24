UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure Intensifying Efforts To Monitor LNG Imports

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG imports

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said it's intensifying its inspection efforts to monitor liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments coming to the country in collaboration with its partners, to ensure compliance with standards and technical regulations and specs in place in the UAE.

Within this context, a visit was paid to the Khatmat Malahah border post, in Sharjah by Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, at the Ministry, and Mohamed Ibrahim Al Rayssi, Head of the Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee along with representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sharjah Civil Defence, Sharjah Economic Development Department, Federal Customs Authority and ADNOC Distribution, Emarat and ENOC.

Al Olama said the ministry is keen to enhance corporate awareness about the procedures adopted by the UAE to regulate the transportation of oil derivatives in compliance with global safety and security standards.

"Ensuring safety and security is a leading national priority. Therefore, we seek to reinforce joint action to monitor LNG imports," he said, stressing that the LNG cargoes that fall short of standards and specifications pose a menacing threat to the community safety and security and impinge on the profitability of national companies," he added.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Oil Sharjah Visit Border Gas Post Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

29 seconds ago
 Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained a ..

Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained at Minsk Airport

11 minutes ago
 Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian war ..

Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian war crimes in IIOJK

11 minutes ago
 Gazprom's Share in European Gas Imports in 2021 Ov ..

Gazprom's Share in European Gas Imports in 2021 Over 50% - Company

11 minutes ago
 Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2 ..

Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2, Injures 16

11 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly President to Visit China to Me ..

UN General Assembly President to Visit China to Meet With Senior Officials - Spo ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.