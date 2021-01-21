Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘Water Platform’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has launched the "Water Platform," which is an innovative system and comprehensive information database that enables the exchange of information and knowledge and is based on advanced technologies.

The platform supplies decision-makers, researchers and specialists in the field of water resources management with key information on national water resources, to be used in strategic planning and foreseeing the future.

The platform, which is available in English and Arabic, comprises a water encyclopaedia, geospatial application and water information interface.

The geospatial application provides information on the location of dams, water tourism and water basins while the water information interface offers data related to desalination plants, water treatment plants and dam storage.

During the launch of the platform on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2021, Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that the platform is the first of its kind in the country, adding that it is an information database that reflects the ministry’s keenness to preserve water and natural resources and ensure their sustainable management.

"We are advancing rapidly and confidently towards achieving global leadership by 2071, through the launch of distinguished initiatives and projects, in line with the UAE Government’s approach, related to water security and sustainability," Al Olama said, affirming that water is a key pillar of economic and social development, due to its importance to fulfilling human needs and achieving sustainable economic development.

The platform highlights the sustainability strategy and aspirations of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to address future water challenges, and supports the UAE Government’s related efforts, he said in conclusion.