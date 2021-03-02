Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches National Integrated Energy Model

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in partnership with Khalifa University (KU) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has launched the National Integrated Energy Model.

The model supports the formulation of the future of Energy for UAE, and the design of the next 50 years in the energy sector, according to the vision of the future government, representing also a roadmap for a new phase of Energy sector sustainability.

It also provides a common framework that brings together the stakeholders in the energy sector, and it defines the contours of the future as part of the UAE's efforts to maximize the benefits of this sector by developing strategies and foundations for work in it during the next phase in line with the National Energy Strategy 2050. This aims to obtain safe and sustainable energy for everyone at competitive prices, raising the efficiency of individual and institutional consumption by 40 percent by the year 2050, and increasing the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix produced in the country to 50 percent.

In parallel with the launch of the National Integrated Energy Model, an understanding was made to develop the energy modeling capabilities with Khalifa University and the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Moreover, a partnership bringing together the three entities was formed so that through its work it will develop the UAE energy model that can support the UAE's approach in this this vital sector. This partnership will also benefit from the experience of the IRENA and the research capabilities of Khalifa University to establish a programme to support the review of the energy strategy in the UAE, and engage strategic partners to continue developing the energy policy in the country.

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, said, "The National Integrated Energy Model is a major supporter of the national energy strategy that was launched in 2017; work is currently under process on developing a national energy strategy to harmonize developments in the energy sector at local and global levels, and it takes into account the UAE’s orientation towards diversifying energy sources and developing the sector, finding various solutions in addition to traditional energy, in a way that supports sustainable development, national economies, and the country's passage to the next 50 years of achievements, up to the UAE Centennial 2071."

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, "Khalifa University is pleased to enter into this partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on energy modelling and energy policy research, to strengthen and contribute to the development and the support of mutual investment. This collaboration will help develop the ‘UAE Energy Model’ through the IRENA Toolkits, and capacity building in energy modelling."

For his part, Francesco La Camera, Director General of IRENA, stressed that the energy system based on renewable energy sources is at the core of any national commitment under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which in turn will support economic growth and create new job opportunities. Preserving the environment, while enhancing the global trend towards climate stability and resource security.