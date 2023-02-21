Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks Innovation Month 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) is organising a host of activities over the course of three days to celebrate UAE Innovates 2023, a nation-wide festival organised annually in February to promote the culture of innovation in the UAE. MoEI’s activities evolve around its mandates, including buildings and sustainability, roads and transportation, and energy and water.

Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, inaugurated the celebration at MoEI’s office in Sharjah.

The event drew the participation of the Ministry’s senior officials, employees, and partners, as well as school students.

Al Mansouri said: “MoEI strives to spread the culture of innovation, in line with the directives and vision of our wise leadership that have transformed the UAE into a regional and global hub for innovation and trailblazing ideas.

The Ministry has long incorporated out-of-the-box thinking in its day-to-day processes to meet future needs in energy, infrastructure, housing, and transportation.”

He added: “As innovation plays a key role in becoming future ready, the Ministry has launched the first edition of the Research and Innovation Award 2022-2023, as part of its ongoing efforts towards stimulating local, regional, and international talents to take part in designing future-oriented government work models, in line with the country’s objectives for the next 50 years.”

MoEI’s agenda of activities features workshops on designing homes of the future, sustainability tools, digitalisation of infrastructure and construction, innovative paving solutions, industrial revolution in building units, smart solutions for rock slop protection, and youth dialogue.

