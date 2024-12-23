Open Menu

Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure, Pact Carbon To Promote Green Mobility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has signed an agreement with Pact Carbon aiming to implement and develop a pilot project to expand the use of electric bicycles.

Additionally, the agreement includes conducting a study to explore the potential for future expansion of the partnership in alignment with the UAE's national directives towards transitioning to green and sustainable mobility.

Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, stressed that the agreement is an important step in the UAE's journey towards achieving sustainable mobility, reducing the carbon footprint in the transportation sector, and enhancing the shift to environmentally friendly transportation modes.

He said, "The ministry is committed to driving the transition to green mobility and achieving climate neutrality by reducing the carbon footprint in the transportation sector, while promoting the use of sustainable transportation modes, such as electric bicycles.

"

Al Olama explained that the agreement reflects the ministry's directives towards enhancing partnerships with the private sector and leveraging available expertise and capabilities to develop innovative technological solutions that serve the transportation sector.

He pointed out that the pilot project for electric bicycles aims not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to promote a culture of green mobility among community members and encourage innovation in the transportation sector. He emphasised that the ministry is committed to working with its partners to achieve the UAE's ambitious vision across various sectors, ensuring a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

For his part, Oleg Baltin, CEO of Pact Carbon, said that the agreement is important in developing effective solutions for the transition to green mobility. The company will intensify all its efforts to ensure the success of the pilot project, which will contribute to the future expansion of the partnership with the ministry.

