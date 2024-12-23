Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure, Pact Carbon To Promote Green Mobility
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has signed an agreement with Pact Carbon aiming to implement and develop a pilot project to expand the use of electric bicycles.
Additionally, the agreement includes conducting a study to explore the potential for future expansion of the partnership in alignment with the UAE's national directives towards transitioning to green and sustainable mobility.
Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, stressed that the agreement is an important step in the UAE's journey towards achieving sustainable mobility, reducing the carbon footprint in the transportation sector, and enhancing the shift to environmentally friendly transportation modes.
He said, "The ministry is committed to driving the transition to green mobility and achieving climate neutrality by reducing the carbon footprint in the transportation sector, while promoting the use of sustainable transportation modes, such as electric bicycles.
"
Al Olama explained that the agreement reflects the ministry's directives towards enhancing partnerships with the private sector and leveraging available expertise and capabilities to develop innovative technological solutions that serve the transportation sector.
He pointed out that the pilot project for electric bicycles aims not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to promote a culture of green mobility among community members and encourage innovation in the transportation sector. He emphasised that the ministry is committed to working with its partners to achieve the UAE's ambitious vision across various sectors, ensuring a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.
For his part, Oleg Baltin, CEO of Pact Carbon, said that the agreement is important in developing effective solutions for the transition to green mobility. The company will intensify all its efforts to ensure the success of the pilot project, which will contribute to the future expansion of the partnership with the ministry.
Recent Stories
Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today
Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers
Court postpones decision on £190 million reference against Imran Khan, Bushra B ..
ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE
Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Sta ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon to promote green mobility5 minutes ago
-
Harbin Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Expo opens in China20 minutes ago
-
Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers35 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE1 hour ago
-
Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Stations2 hours ago
-
Korean exports increase by 6.8% in December 1-20 period2 hours ago
-
Brazil bridge collapses, spilling sulfuric acid into river3 hours ago
-
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday11 hours ago
-
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation13 hours ago
-
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 202415 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Leaders’ initiative15 hours ago
-
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage15 hours ago