Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ambitious initiatives and projects in support of climate action

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is participating in the ADSW held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), from January 14 to January 19, 2023, under the title "Together to promote climate action up to the COP 28", where it reviews innovative and pioneering initiatives and the most prominent and ambitious projects that support sustainability, in addition to the country's achievements in the energy sector, especially the clean ones.

The Ministry will also conclude a set of agreements supporting the UAE's work process and its objectives towards achieving sustainability in various sectors, especially the energy sector, and the positive impact on the issue of climate action, which is one of the most important challenges facing the whole world, and benefit from constructive dialogues that will contribute to achieving climate neutrality.

In turn, Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for the Energy and Petroleum Sector, said: “The current session of ADSW is of great importance for several reasons, most notably the global changes that have cast a shadow on the climate and the environment, as it also represents the most prominent global event concerned with sustainability after the 27th conference of the States Parties to the UNFCCC COP27, and at a time when the UAE is seeking to unify climate action efforts prior to organising an exceptional edition of the COP28, and for being an exceptional dialogue platform capable of providing realistic solutions that help achieve climate neutrality, in addition to the great UAE interest in the issue of climate change and achieving sustainability in various sectors.”

He added: "The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will highlight, within its participation, the innovative initiatives, projects, ambitious laws and legislation, its distinguished efforts in environmental sustainability and confronting the phenomenon of climate change, and its future goals that are in line with the "Fifty Principles", effective steps and procedures, and qualitative and ambitious initiatives in support of the UAE’s march towards global leadership in the field of energy, sustainability and climate change, in order to achieve the objectives of the vision of "We the UAE 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071".

Furthermore, he explained that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, within the framework of the wise leadership's message aimed at addressing the phenomenon of climate change and preserving the environment, has achieved tangible results in the field of sustainability, and that the UAE has a clear future direction to achieve climate neutrality, preserve the environment and natural resources, and move forward with its related plans. Therefore, in October 2021, it announced its strategic initiative for climate neutrality by 2050, making the UAE the first country in the MENA area to announce its objective in this field.

He stressed that the UAE pays great attention to diversifying energy sources as a safe haven to achieve a balance between sustainable development and preserving the environment, and it is one of the leading countries in the use of carbon-free energy sources, including peaceful nuclear energy, as it became the first country in the middle East to add nuclear energy to its electrical network by operating the "Barakah" plant, as well as carbon dioxide capture technologies, in addition to diversifying energy sources, are of great importance as they are one of the promising solutions that will contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the future.

He continued by mentioning: "We have worked diligently in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure during the past period to achieve climate neutrality, and to enhance the status of clean energy, by unifying efforts and capabilities to consolidate the state's position and enable sustainable growth in various sectors, as the Ministry launched many initiatives and legislations supporting that approach, most prominent of which is the Federal law of regulating the connection of distributed renewable energy production units to the electrical grid, which aims to enable people to produce electric energy from renewable energy sources, and other systems that support the system for the sustainability of government housing, buildings, federal roads, and other pioneering initiatives.