Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcase its directions and future vision in developing electricity, energy, water sectors at WETEX 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviewed its future directions and visions to promote the adoption of innovative tools and solutions, and the technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in developing the work system related to the energy, electricity and water sectors.

This is part of its participation in the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) as well as the UAE’s future direction in those vital areas that ensure its global leadership and supports the nation’s economy.

Yousef Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, during his speech in a session entitled "Mapping the future of energy in the UAE", touched on the initiatives and efforts of the Ministry in energy, electricity and water, stressing that the Ministry is keen to prepare well for the next 50 years in these areas as they are among the vital sectors that support national economies. They also enhance the process of sustainable development. Al Ali added that good planning and qualitative initiatives are the real bet to achieve the future goals and aspirations of the wise leadership of the UAE. They are a firm approach to achieving the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation.

"The UAE is one of the most interested countries in clean energy, as it began early to identify initiatives and ambitious visions to move to a new phase of diversification of energy sources. To achieve this, the UAE launched the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 which aims to provide 50 percent of its energy needs clean sources. In a bid to enhance its future goals in the water sector, the UAE launched the Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to ensure the sustainability and continuity of access to water during natural and extreme emergency conditions, thus contributing to the prosperity and prosperity of society and the sustainability of the growth of the national economy, and reducing the total demand for water resources by 21 percent, reducing the water scarcity index to 3 degrees, and increasing the rate of reuse of treated water to 95 percent," said Al Ali.

Marwa Al-Awadhi, Head of Awareness and Conservation Department in the Productivity and Demand division, highlighted the importance of the National Programme for Energy and Water Demand Management, which was recently launched by the Ministry in cooperation with its partners with the aim of strengthening national efforts in the demand management, conservation and efficiency of the three most important sectors (transport, industry and construction) by 40 percent, based on the highest international standards.

Fatima Al Falasi, Head of the Future Energy Department, spoke about the most prominent axes of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aim to create a mix of renewable and clean energy sources to ensure a balance between economic needs and environmental goals in addition to reducing dependence on other fuel sources over the next three decades.

She noted that in order to achieve the sustainability of the renewable energy sector and protect the environment, the UAE has adopted the latest innovations that support the process of sustainable development such as hydrogen. Hydrogen has become part of the basic strategic thinking of the energy sector in the UAE, as it is one of the most important types of future fuels and a source of clean energy. It also plays a role in fighting climate change issues in addition to its ability to meet the increasing demand for energy.

Wafaa Al-Awadi, an expert in assisting electricity, water and future energy projects, spoke about the initiative of inspiring future energy projects, which contributes to discussing and reflecting on everything that would strengthen the energy system, and find innovative and effective solutions to energy challenges, in order to support the government’s efforts in preparing for the future. This is through specialised workshops by a group of academicians, specialists and representatives of the private sector, in addition to university students.