Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases digital Customer Happiness Center at GITEX

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) is displaying an exciting line-up of innovative technologies and high-tech initiatives at GITEX Technology Week 2023 that runs until October 20.

MoEI’s displays reflect its progress in digital transformation and commitment to leveraging advanced technologies in improving its customer services and offerings. These include a 3D digital metaverse-based customer happiness centre that enables customers to apply for services, submit documents, and pay the fees remotely by integrating the real and virtual worlds.

Diverse platforms in the energy, infrastructure, housing, and transport sectors are also being showcased at the ministry’s stand. They offer complete databases in their respective field and are used to share information and knowledge to support the UAE’s economy and improve customer experience.

Moreover, MoEI introduces GITEX visitors to its revamped website, www.

moei.gov.ae, and application. With a new look and additional features, they have become more user-friendly and offer top-notch customer experience.

The Ministry also presents them with a 24/7 live chat feature, available through its WhatsApp, website, and smart app, making communication between the Ministry and customers easy, effective, and flexible.

In this context, Fahad Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at MoEI, said: “Being ready for the future is mainly dependent on embracing technology trends and embedding them into core processes. We, at MoEI, are keen to be future ready and invest heavily in R&D and innovation as the foundation of our progress. We have come to GITEX this year with a wide host of immersive, interactive, and innovative services and platforms. We invite people to visit our stand within the Federal government’s pavilion and explore our cutting-edge offerings.”

