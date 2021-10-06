Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Siemens partner to drive sustainability and digitalisation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Siemens have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term strategic partnership.

The MoU aims to utilise advanced technology in transport networks and energy sustainability through digital technologies, and to adopt the latter as a major part of the ministry’s technical solutions and enhance its efforts to drive sustainable development and digital transformation in line with the UAE government directives.

The MoU was signed by Yousef Al Ali, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry, and Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the UAE and the middle East, in the presence of Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry, and Matthias Rebellius, Member of the board of Directors of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure.

Through this strategic partnership, the two sides will consult on the development of sustainable and digital transmission networks, ways of improving energy management and savings, and smart building technologies, in addition to cooperating in managing and saving energy for micro-grids, improving industrial energy and energy efficiency and smart substations at the edge of the network, and exploring opportunities using new technologies and ecosystems based on the energy of the future.

By signing the MoU, the two parties also aim to cooperate jointly to exchange knowledge, hold technical workshops and general ideas sessions, and provide innovative solutions to various challenges, in addition to training the Ministry’s employees and providing them with the latest technologies, innovations and creative ideas that support the work system and enhance productivity and guide the Ministry for the next fifty years, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.

On this occasion, Sharif Al Olama praised the successes achieved by Siemens, stressing that the joint cooperation with Siemens enhances the UAE's efforts and position at the global level to be a leader in the field of clean energy.

He said, "The Ministry’s partnership with Siemens aims to achieve more comprehensive cooperation, which supports the country’s orientation towards global leadership and achieves the UAE Centennial goal of being the best country in the world in various fields."

He added, "We are keen to enhance integration with various agencies, companies and parties concerned with developing the energy sector in all its forms, and the MoU supports our future goals of enhancing constructive cooperation that serves our future directions for the next fifty years, and supports the ministry's strategy originating from the UAE strategy and the objectives of the national Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to implement innovative initiatives and find solutions that integrate with energy systems, in addition to supporting research, development and innovation pathways to provide sustainable energy.

Al Olama continued, "The ministry is working to develop the energy, infrastructure, housing and transportation sectors in cooperation with its strategic partners, in order to meet the requirements of the next stage in the country's development process, which is taking rapid steps to achieve global leadership by 2071."

Helmut von Struve said, "We are honoured to partner with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and to contribute to the country's development over the next 50 years and beyond. Siemens is committed to developing technologies that address the most pressing challenges facing the country, its society and the environment, a goal that can only be achieved through a close partnership between the public and private sectors."