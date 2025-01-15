- Home
Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure Studying Issuance Of Green, Sustainability Certificates For Government, Commercial Buildings
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 12:01 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the launch of the initiative to establish the " 'Global Energy Efficiency Alliance' led by the UAE, aims to share expertise, global best practices, and successful projects in enhancing energy efficiency.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Al Olama explained that the Ministry is currently undertaking a study on the issuance of green and sustainability certificates for government and commercial buildings to enhance the efficiency of energy and water consumption.
Al Olama added that efforts are currently underway to launch a tender for enhancing the efficiency of more than 400 government buildings. He also highlighted a pilot project launched with Aldar Properties in collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank and several specialised energy solution companies.
