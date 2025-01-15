Open Menu

Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure Studying Issuance Of Green, Sustainability Certificates For Government, Commercial Buildings

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 12:01 AM

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability certificates for government, commercial buildings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the launch of the initiative to establish the " 'Global Energy Efficiency Alliance' led by the UAE, aims to share expertise, global best practices, and successful projects in enhancing energy efficiency.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Al Olama explained that the Ministry is currently undertaking a study on the issuance of green and sustainability certificates for government and commercial buildings to enhance the efficiency of energy and water consumption.

Al Olama added that efforts are currently underway to launch a tender for enhancing the efficiency of more than 400 government buildings. He also highlighted a pilot project launched with Aldar Properties in collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank and several specialised energy solution companies.

Related Topics

Water UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Alliance Government Share Best

Recent Stories

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

2 seconds ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

13 seconds ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

20 seconds ago
 UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open ..

UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..

26 seconds ago
 RTA upgrade 8 marine transport stations to meet Du ..

RTA upgrade 8 marine transport stations to meet Dubai Code for People of Determi ..

34 seconds ago
 AD Ports Group to invest in Greenfield Sarzha Grai ..

AD Ports Group to invest in Greenfield Sarzha Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazak ..

45 seconds ago
Presidents of UAE, Kenya take part in Comprehensiv ..

Presidents of UAE, Kenya take part in Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreeme ..

1 minute ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sess ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sessions of heads of state, govern ..

1 minute ago
 Japanese firms explore regional expansion opportun ..

Japanese firms explore regional expansion opportunities at World Future Energy S ..

2 minutes ago
 Region brimming with large-scale projects, major i ..

Region brimming with large-scale projects, major investment opportunities: Power ..

2 minutes ago
 Dozens rescued, 15 bodies pulled from South Africa ..

Dozens rescued, 15 bodies pulled from South Africa mine

11 minutes ago
 Teen qualifier Fonseca 'wants more and more' after ..

Teen qualifier Fonseca 'wants more and more' after Melbourne upset

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East