Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure To Construct First Federal Facility Using 3D Printing

Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) is constructing the first government facilities using 3D printing technology, including the Al Madam Court and District Attorney’s Office in Sharjah.

Yousef Abdullah, Assistant Under-Secretary for Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector at the MoEI, said this step is part of the ministry's efforts aimed at capitalising on the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially 3D printing, to support the country's goal to achieve sustainability and reduce construction waste.

The ministry aims to promote the principles of innovation and sustainable development through harnessing smart technologies in an advanced way, to reinforce the country's leading stature in the field of infrastructure projects, he stated.

The use of 3D printing technology, which is the first of its kind in terms of constructing federal buildings, will reduce construction costs by 50 percent and resulting waste by more than 60 percent, positively reflecting on the economic return of the sector and helping preserve environmental resources, he noted.

Abdullah said the use of 3D printing in the construction of government facilities is a milestone in the construction sector. He stressed that the ministry is keen to use materials available in the country that are characterised by their effective levels of insulation, by printing the walls in an innovative engineering way to take advantage of spaces in a sustainable manner.

Innovative solutions are being used, including electricity, water, communications and air conditioning, he added.

