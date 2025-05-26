Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participate in World Utilities Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) is set to participate in the 4th edition of World Utilities Congress (WUC), scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi between 27th-29th May.

At the Congress, the ministry plans to highlight leading national projects and smart technological solutions that enhance the efficiency of demand-side management of energy and water, decarbonise the energy and water sectors, and sustain these vital resources.

It will also provide an overview of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase the share of installed clean energy capacity in the total energy mix to 30 percent by 2030 and increase the renewables capacity to 14 GW by 2030.

Moreover, it will highlight the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050 that aims at making the UAE one of the leading countries in hydrogen production by 2031 and the UAE’s National Water and Energy Demand Side Management Programme 2050 that is a critical initiative aimed at reducing resource consumption, targeting a 40 percent reduction in energy use and a 51 percent reduction in water use by 2050, compared to business-as-usual scenarios.

Throughout its participation, the ministry will focus on enhancing digital transformation in energy and water facilities.

It will showcase a range of interactive digital models that contribute to improving the efficiency of planning and sustainable management of these vital utilities, increasing their readiness to meet future demands. This ensures the continuity and resilience of services and strengthens the country’s ability to adapt to challenges.

Eng. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at MoEI, said, “Our participation in the World Utilities Congress 2025 is in line with our commitment to the national net-zero target and building effective international partnerships that actively contribute to achieving the historic UAE Consensus. WUC has become a key stage for exchanging knowledge and experiences and keeping pace with the latest global utilities’ innovations."

Al Kaabi added, “We at MoEI strongly believe that sustainable development requires adopting proactive policies and smart investments that propel the transition to clean energy, expanding the digital infrastructure, and encouraging innovation in energy and water efficiency practices. We work closely with our partners from the government and private sectors to achieve these targets and enhance the UAE’s status as a global sustainability and innovation leader in the utilities sector.”