Ministry of Energy participates in MINREX 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Geology and Mineral Resources Administration, participated in the middle East Mining and Resources Expo and Summit (MINREX) 2021, held via video conferencing in Oman.

The event discussed several topics related to the development of the mineral resources sectors, including potential investment opportunities in the mining sector in the region, as well as advanced technologies used in the discovery and extraction of mineral resources, the best mining practices, and sustainable environmental practices.

Khalid Al Hosani, Director of the Administration, presented a paper on potential investment opportunities in the UAE’s mining sector and explained the key role of the sector in diversifying sources of national income and supporting the country’s economy.

Yousef Jawabreh, Mining Expert at the Ministry, presented a paper on the sustainability of the mining sector and the best mining practices, citing several leading experiences in the UAE.