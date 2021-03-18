UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Energy Participates In MINREX 2021

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:15 PM

Ministry of Energy participates in MINREX 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Geology and Mineral Resources Administration, participated in the middle East Mining and Resources Expo and Summit (MINREX) 2021, held via video conferencing in Oman.

The event discussed several topics related to the development of the mineral resources sectors, including potential investment opportunities in the mining sector in the region, as well as advanced technologies used in the discovery and extraction of mineral resources, the best mining practices, and sustainable environmental practices.

Khalid Al Hosani, Director of the Administration, presented a paper on potential investment opportunities in the UAE’s mining sector and explained the key role of the sector in diversifying sources of national income and supporting the country’s economy.

Yousef Jawabreh, Mining Expert at the Ministry, presented a paper on the sustainability of the mining sector and the best mining practices, citing several leading experiences in the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Oman Middle East Event Best Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed approves Sharjah Government Media ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler allocates building for marine sports ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

2 hours ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.