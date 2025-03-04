Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, training

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi University (ADU) as part of its efforts to enhance collaboration with leading academic institutions.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in areas such as research, studies, training, and career development. It also seeks to expand opportunities for training and employment at international financial organisations while advancing social responsibility initiatives.

The MoU was signed by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, in the presence of specialists from both the ministry and the university.

The agreement will support MoF's ongoing efforts to establish partnerships and boost collaboration with top local and international entities. It reaffirms the ministry's commitment to building dynamic relationships that push the boundaries of public finance and sustainable development while staying in step with global best practices.

AlKhoori emphasised the Ministry of Finance's commitment to fostering an innovative, knowledge-driven financial environment by strengthening collaboration with leading academic institutions.

The partnership with Abu Dhabi University will provide national talent with opportunities to enhance their skills and gain expertise, aligning with the UAE's vision for the financial sector's future.

He added that the rapidly evolving financial sector requires constant adaptation, and the ministry will continue to build strong partnerships with academic institutions to create a robust knowledge base that supports the national economy's sustainability.

Aouad highlighted that ADU's top-tier academic and research programmes meet the growing demands of the financial sector and equip the labour market with skilled national talent. The university aligns with the country's vision for sustainable development and digital transformation.

He also noted that the university offers programmes such as the Bachelor of business Administration in Finance and Fintech, Master of Science in Financial Technology (Fintech), and the Master of Science in Strategic Digital Transformation. The university's Bloomberg Finance Lab provides students with hands-on experience in real-world financial simulations, preparing them to navigate the industry's complexities.