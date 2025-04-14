- Home
- Middle East
- Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements for Corporate Tax Pu ..
Ministry Of Finance Amends Ministerial Decision On Audited Financial Statements For Corporate Tax Purposes
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Finance has announced amendments to Ministerial Decision No. 82 of 2023 on Audited Financial Statements for Corporate Tax Purposes.
The Ministry has issued an updated Ministerial Decision clarifying the requirements for the preparation and maintenance of audited financial statements in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses (Corporate Tax Law).
The updated decision sets out clear requirements for tax groups to prepare audited financial statements. All tax groups will be required to prepare audited special purpose aggregated financial statements.
However, to mitigate the compliance burden on tax groups and in line with the UAE’s commitment as a business-friendly jurisdiction, the underlying members of the tax group will not be required to prepare audited stand-alone financial statements.
The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) will issue further guidance on the framework for the preparation of special-purpose aggregated financial statements for Corporate Tax purposes.
The new decision also clarifies procedures for Qualifying Free Zone Persons engaged in distributing goods or materials in or from a Designated Zone, for which the FTA will issue further guidance. This guidance will ensure distribution businesses are able to enjoy the benefits of the Corporate Tax Free Zone regime with certainty.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025
UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost UAE trade with Trafig ..2 minutes ago
-
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners3 minutes ago
-
EU proposes simpler rules to boost competitiveness3 minutes ago
-
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 20243 minutes ago
-
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros3 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborates to support scholar ..4 minutes ago
-
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements for Corporate Tax Pu ..4 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week4 minutes ago
-
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million4 minutes ago
-
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 20254 minutes ago