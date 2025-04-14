Open Menu

Ministry Of Finance Amends Ministerial Decision On Audited Financial Statements For Corporate Tax Purposes

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements for Corporate Tax Purposes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Finance has announced amendments to Ministerial Decision No. 82 of 2023 on Audited Financial Statements for Corporate Tax Purposes.

The Ministry has issued an updated Ministerial Decision clarifying the requirements for the preparation and maintenance of audited financial statements in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses (Corporate Tax Law).

The updated decision sets out clear requirements for tax groups to prepare audited financial statements. All tax groups will be required to prepare audited special purpose aggregated financial statements.

However, to mitigate the compliance burden on tax groups and in line with the UAE’s commitment as a business-friendly jurisdiction, the underlying members of the tax group will not be required to prepare audited stand-alone financial statements.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) will issue further guidance on the framework for the preparation of special-purpose aggregated financial statements for Corporate Tax purposes.

The new decision also clarifies procedures for Qualifying Free Zone Persons engaged in distributing goods or materials in or from a Designated Zone, for which the FTA will issue further guidance. This guidance will ensure distribution businesses are able to enjoy the benefits of the Corporate Tax Free Zone regime with certainty.

Related Topics

UAE All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

2 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

3 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

3 minutes ago
 AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..

4 minutes ago
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London ..

UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..

4 minutes ago
 Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innov ..

Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..

4 minutes ago
 dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects wor ..

Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million

4 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee M ..

UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East