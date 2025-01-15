Ministry Of Finance, Chartered Institute Of Purchasing And Supply Sign MoU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) to launch the CIPS Practitioner Level Diploma in Procurement and Supply 2025, a leading initiative designed to strengthen national competencies, drive innovation in the government sector, and boost the UAE's global competitiveness.
Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, signed the MoU with Sam Achampong, Regional Director for the middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.
AlKhoori stated, "The Ministry of Finance is committed to adopting a forward-thinking vision that not only drives excellence in public finance but also promotes sustainable development on a global scale. Our collaboration with CIPS opens up new opportunities to develop national competencies through advanced educational programmes that enhance government performance and competitiveness.
"
He added that the launch of the CIPS Practitioner Level Diploma is a significant step in the right direction towards empowering Federal government employees to implement innovative procurement and sourcing strategies that prioritise financial and environmental sustainability.
Achampong, in turn, stated, "The CIPS Practitioner Level Diploma is designed to strengthen the capabilities of government employees by equipping them with effective and sustainable procurement and sourcing strategies, ensuring they stay ahead of global trends and deliver optimal outcomes."
The CIPS certification targets financial and procurement managers, as well as chief procurement officers in the federal government. It aims to enhance their professional and analytical skills, equipping them to implement effective procurement strategies that drive financial and environmental sustainability while ensuring efficiency in government procurement processes.
