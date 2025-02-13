- Home
Ministry of Finance committed to building strong partnerships, effective communication
Ministry Of Finance Committed To Building Strong Partnerships, Effective Communication
Published February 13, 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, stressed that winning the first edition of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Award in 'Engaging People' category is yet another significant achievement that reflects the ministry’s steadfast commitment to promoting effective communication and collaboration with stakeholders across various sectors.
Al Khoori noted that the recognition received by the Partner Councils team clearly demonstrates the ministry’s vision to create a collaborative approach, empowering partners to play an active role in shaping financial policies and programmes.
“We will continue to align our efforts with sustainable development goals while focusing on enhancing the efficiency of government operations,” he said.
"This honour would not have been possible had it not been for the Ministry’s strenuous efforts to build a true partnership between the government and both the public and private sectors.
Through open and transparent dialogue, we ensure that all perspectives are heard and considered. And by promoting inclusive participation, we enhance the effectiveness of financial policies, making them more adaptable to rapid economic changes. At the Ministry of Finance, we believe sustainable development can only be achieved through collaboration, leading to a more resilient and competitive economy," Al Khoori further said.
Concluding his statement, he stated, "This achievement is more than just recognition; it is a driving force for us to continue developing high-impact initiatives that align with the economic objectives of the UAE Vision and strengthen the country’s position as a global leader in financial and administrative excellence. We are committed to advancing efficiency and innovation in government operations, ensuring a lasting positive impact on society."
