UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Finance, Dubai Free Zones Council Sign MoU On Exchange Of Information For Tax Purposes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Ministry of Finance, Dubai Free Zones Council sign MoU on exchange of information for tax purposes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Free Zones Council (DFZC) on the exchange of information for tax purposes. This comes in line with the ministry’s continuous efforts to ensure the commitment of various government entities in the UAE to the international tax obligations and agreements signed by the country.

The MoU, signed today in Dubai, aligns with the regulations and standards adopted by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (Global Forum).

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Finance; and Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Secretary-General of the Dubai Free Zones Council, signed the MoU on behalf of MoF and DFZC, respectively. The signing ceremony was attended by a number of officials from both parties.

Al Khoori reaffirmed the ministry’s keenness to bolster means of cooperation with various Federal and local government entities in the country in the field of exchanging information for tax purposes. This is to ensure their compliance with international standards and agreements in this field, and to achieve justice and transparency for taxpayers – both corporates and individuals.

"The Ministry of Finance is keen to expand its network of agreements on the exchange of tax information to enhance the stability and transparency of the financial climate in the country.

This contributes to consolidating the UAE's advanced position on global competitiveness indices and attracting more foreign direct investments inflows into the country,” he said.

Dr. Al Zarooni lauded the prudent measures taken to consolidate the strong international position of Dubai and the UAE as preferred global destinations for investments and companies. He also praised such measures for enhancing the leading position of Dubai and the UAE on international indicators of compliance, transparency, ease of doing business, and the integration of their organisational structure with the investment-attractive environment.

Al Zarooni also stressed on the importance of DFZC exchanging tax information with MoF in order to enhance user experience of free zones, being a key driver for a flexible and sustainable future economy.

Under this MoU, DFZC will provide the necessary tax information to MoF, in line with the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreements that the UAE has signed with other countries, and with international agreements related to transparency and exchange of information by international bodies and institutions. DFZC will also adhere to the standards set by the Global Forum.

Related Topics

Exchange Business UAE Dubai Driver From Government

Recent Stories

DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

2 minutes ago
 Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

33 minutes ago
 Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabil ..

Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas, NA ..

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

47 minutes ago
 UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

2 hours ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.