Ministry Of Finance Highlights Strengthening Cooperation With Bahrain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) The Ministry of Finance highlighted its keenness to strengthen its cooperation with Bahrain, which is reflected by economic and statistical figures from 2019.

The ministry also congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people on the occasion of the country’s 49th National Day, marked on December 16th.

On the occasion, the ministry told Emirates news Agency (WAM) that its statistics and figures have always confirmed the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Bahrain, stressing that the number of Bahraini nationals who visited the UAE in 2018 totalled some 224,861 people, while Emirati nationals who visited Bahrain last year accounted for 64,463.

The ministry also noted that trade between the two countries in 2019 was valued at AED28.7 billion, compared to AED28.2 billion in 2018.

The ministry further added that the UAE’s real estate sector continued attracting Bahraini investors, noting that the number of Bahraini nationals owning real estate in the UAE last year amounted to 3,041, and the total number of investors in real estate in the country was 13,790, while some 760 Emiratis invested in real estate in Bahrain in 2018, bringing the total to 2,891.

The ministry also pointed out that the value of Bahraini capital in public companies in the UAE was AED6.1 billion in 2019, compared to AED5.4 billion in 2018, with the number of Bahraini investors in these companies reaching 16,000 investors in 2019, while the number of Emirati investors in Bahrain reaching 7,312 Emirati investors in 2018, stressing that the ties between the two countries is a unique model of fraternal relations, supported by their leaderships and fulfilling the aspirations of their peoples towards further prosperity and development.

