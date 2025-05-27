- Home
- Middle East
- Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting capabilities
Ministry Of Finance Holds Workshop To Boost Crisis Preparedness, Forecasting Capabilities
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 10:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The Ministry of Finance held a workshop on crisis management and forecasting, bringing together senior government officials and experts to explore best practices in emergency preparedness and strategic planning.
The event, held in Dubai, was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance; assistant undersecretaries; department directors; and representatives from the American University of Sharjah.
In addition to highlighting the latest international practices in crisis management and forecasting, the workshop aimed to enhance the capabilities of national teams to respond effectively and plan proactively for future challenges. This aligns with the country’s efforts to build a flexible government capable of adapting to evolving circumstances.
Younis Haji AlKhoori emphasised that the workshop is part of the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening institutional readiness. He highlighted that investing in capacity building for crisis management and forecasting is key to ensuring business continuity and improving government performance amid regional and global challenges.
“We are moving forward with our efforts to instill a culture of readiness within the organisational work environment, empowering our staff to make swift, well-thought-out decisions during crises and ensuring sustainable service delivery,” said AlKhoori.
The workshop featured three key sessions. The first focused on how to understand and prepare for crisis management, covering topics such as types of crises, response strategies, crisis communication, risk assessment techniques, and scenario analysis.
The second session delved into the latest forecasting methods for proactive crisis management, highlighting their role in minimising risks. The third session was dedicated to practical applications and simulated responses, allowing participants to test their decision-making skills under pressure while applying forecasting and risk management tools.
Professor Anis Samet, a Finance Professor at the American University of Sharjah and a recognised expert in risk management, sustainable finance, and corporate governance, delivered the workshop. He brings extensive academic and professional experience, having served as a risk management consultant for several prestigious international organisations. His research has been widely published in leading international academic journals.
Participants also engaged in interactive discussions with specialists and academics leading the sessions, exchanging insights and experiences aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the government work system to meet future challenges.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of Directors
Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting cap ..
Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards
Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap ..
Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal
Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..
Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE
Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker M ..
Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies
Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units
1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident
Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of Directors2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting capabilities3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in driving private secto ..33 minutes ago
-
Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE33 minutes ago
-
Russia discusses prospects for geo-economic development of Arctic47 minutes ago
-
Friday 6th June first day of Eid Al Adha in UAE: Presidential Court48 minutes ago
-
Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show kicks off tomorrow at Expo Sharjah48 minutes ago
-
Technology Innovation Institute develops new drone technology to detect hidden water leaks from sky48 minutes ago
-
Dubai Judicial Institute Board of Directors holds its second meeting for 20251 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Austria's Foreign Minister discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call1 hour ago
-
UAE President, Lebanese Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, regional developments2 hours ago
-
Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters2 hours ago