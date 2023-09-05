Ministry Of Finance Launches 'The Future Of Finance' Campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) The Ministry of Finance launched “The Future of Finance”, a national campaign which aims to increase the role of youth in shaping the future of the country’s financial sector.

The campaign highlights top young talents and some of the most skilled individuals working in the financial sector today. It also aims to raise awareness of prominent youth-led projects as well as foster partnerships and programs that support young talent in the financial sector.

Younis Haji Al Khouri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said, “The ministry has many young, proven talents who have demonstrated competence working in the government financial sector, which is one of the pillars of the national economy. These talents have led on major projects and tasks that support our work. This initiative aims to provide these young talents with a future full of promising opportunities and enable them to engage in the sustainable development process while contributing to achieving the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

“Youth are the country’s most valuable asset. Our leadership supports young people, enabling them to prove their abilities, unlock their potential, and contribute to building the nation as well as representing it on the global stage. Emirati youth have set an example for high achieving and for dedication in serving their country.

Our young Emirati talents play vital roles in our country’s governance and we bestow them with the responsibility to lead the UAE’s development and modernisation.”

The Future of Finance campaign aims to support young talents in the financial sector, in line with the government’s efforts to attract and empower top talent. The Ministry of Finance employs 71 young talents (under the age of 35), who represent 31 percent of employees. 82 percent of young employees are females, while 14 percent of supervisors are under 35 and 54 percent of specialists are under 35.

The campaign was launched with a video in which a number of young employees from the Ministry of Finance, representing different sectors and departments, highlight their roles and tasks related to financial empowerment, resource sustainability, innovation practices, and enhancing competitiveness, flexibility, proactiveness, and readiness for the future.

The campaign will continue throughout the year to highlight young talents in the country’s financial sector in cooperation with national entities and institutions. Through The Future of Finance campaign, the ministry will develop partnerships with several entities to create platforms for exchanging knowledge and skills and for launching initiatives.