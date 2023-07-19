Open Menu

Ministry Of Finance Launches Digital Public Consultation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 12:45 PM

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today announced the launch of a digital public consultation on its website as part of the UAE Corporate Tax’s Free Zone regulations. The consultation will be open from 19th July to 2nd August 2023.

This initiative reflects the significant contribution of free zones to the local economy and their integral role in stimulating growth and economic transformation locally and internationally.

The digital public consultation also reflects the Ministry’s belief in the importance of consulting with the business community and relevant stakeholders to achieve the UAE’s strategic goals and consolidate the country’s position as an international business and investment hub.

Given the diverse nature of companies established in the UAE’s free zones, ensuring that their activities match the list of qualifying and excluded business activities is important. Hence, the Ministry of Finance aims to gather feedback from free zone-based companies and other relevant parties before issuing further clarifications or executive decisions detailing the scope of these activities.

The Ministry of Finance welcomes clear and concise comments, with examples and data (where possible) or other information to support the views expressed in the responses to this consultation. The responses must be received by 2nd August 2023 and will remain confidential, and will not be published.

Related Topics

Business UAE Hub July August From

Recent Stories

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

4 minutes ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

38 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

49 minutes ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

1 hour ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

1 hour ago
Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan wit ..

Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan with additional investments from ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

13 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

13 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East