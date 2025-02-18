Ministry Of Finance Launches IPSAS Certification To Strengthen Financial Expertise
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 07:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Finance has launched the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) certification in collaboration with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) t to bolster strategic partnerships and reinforce its position as a global leader in public finance.
The certification programme, which began with a training session in Dubai from 17th to 21st February, aims to develop the expertise of financial professionals across Federal ministries and entities.
Participants included financial managers, department heads specialising in finance and accounting, and accountants.
The launch of this certification is part of the Financial and Accounting Capacity-Building Project for financial professionals in the federal government within the framework of governmental collaboration and integration.
The IPSAS certification is designed to address the growing needs of financial and accounting professionals at the federal level by improving their analytical and technical capabilities to navigate complex accounting challenges while ensuring compliance with international financial reporting standards. The programme aims to certify and graduate 100 public sector professionals by 2025.
Mariam Mohamed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry of Finance, said, “This initiative will not only support our ongoing efforts to transition to international accounting standards, and strengthen financial governance, but will also ensure the optimal use of government resources and contribute to financial sustainability.
“Additionally, qualifying financial personnel in the federal government according to the latest global standards will further enhance the readiness of government entities to adapt to rapid economic changes, boosting their competitiveness on both the local and international stages.”
The partnership with ACCA will play a key role in empowering government employees to implement international accounting standards effectively, enhancing transparency and financial efficiency. This, in turn, improves the quality of financial reporting and ensures greater accuracy in the data used for decision-making.
The workshop is part of the partnership agreement signed between the Ministry of Finance and ACCA back in November 2024, which outlines the launch of three specialised certifications in 2024 and 2025: the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Certificate (CERT IPSAS), Certificate in Public Financial Management (Cert PFM), and the Certificate in Sustainability for Finance (Cert SF).
