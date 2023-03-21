UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Finance Launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 21st March, 2023 (WAM) – The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched the Leaders Edge Programme, aimed at preparing a group of young national leaders to lead the future of government financial work. The programme aims to create a platform for distinguished capabilities in leadership, behavioural and professional skills at the ministry, and support the career path of employees.

Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, highlighted the programme's significance in building and preparing national leaders capable of leading the financial field and contributing to achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071. He emphasised the ministry's commitment to empowering talented leaders by improving their competencies and building a qualified generation of future leaders who can meet the UAE government's aspirations.

The first cycle of the Leaders Edge Programme will be executed in cooperation with the University of Arizona (Eller Executive education) and will last for 12 months, targeting heads of departments and high-performing employees at the ministry.

The programme aims to enhance their skills in planning, strategic thinking, and decision-making, as well as improve their self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and effective communication skills.

The programme includes eight main themes divided into two phases. The first phase, titled ‘Leadership by Action’, covers four topics, namely ‘Advanced Leadership Bootcamp’, ‘Building Growth Mindset’, ‘Advanced Communication Skills’, and ‘Building Your Leadership Brand’.

The second phase, titled ‘Influential Leadership’, will cover four topics, namely ‘Transformational Leadership’, ‘Decision Making for Complex and Digital Environment’, ‘The Effective and Influential Leaders’, and ‘Leaders as a Coach’. The programme aims to build a team of smart and insightful leaders who can make the Ministry of Finance one of the most innovative government entities in the UAE.

Related Topics

Education UAE Dubai Young Lead March Government

Recent Stories

DIFC announces launch of its venture building plat ..

DIFC announces launch of its venture building platform ‘DIFC Launchpad’

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Fes ..

Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborat ..

ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborate on nuclear energy programme ..

20 minutes ago
 Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F ..

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F&amp;B startups and SMEs

35 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.