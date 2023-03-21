Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 21st March, 2023 (WAM) – The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched the Leaders Edge Programme, aimed at preparing a group of young national leaders to lead the future of government financial work. The programme aims to create a platform for distinguished capabilities in leadership, behavioural and professional skills at the ministry, and support the career path of employees.

Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, highlighted the programme's significance in building and preparing national leaders capable of leading the financial field and contributing to achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071. He emphasised the ministry's commitment to empowering talented leaders by improving their competencies and building a qualified generation of future leaders who can meet the UAE government's aspirations.

The first cycle of the Leaders Edge Programme will be executed in cooperation with the University of Arizona (Eller Executive education) and will last for 12 months, targeting heads of departments and high-performing employees at the ministry.

The programme aims to enhance their skills in planning, strategic thinking, and decision-making, as well as improve their self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and effective communication skills.

The programme includes eight main themes divided into two phases. The first phase, titled ‘Leadership by Action’, covers four topics, namely ‘Advanced Leadership Bootcamp’, ‘Building Growth Mindset’, ‘Advanced Communication Skills’, and ‘Building Your Leadership Brand’.

The second phase, titled ‘Influential Leadership’, will cover four topics, namely ‘Transformational Leadership’, ‘Decision Making for Complex and Digital Environment’, ‘The Effective and Influential Leaders’, and ‘Leaders as a Coach’. The programme aims to build a team of smart and insightful leaders who can make the Ministry of Finance one of the most innovative government entities in the UAE.