Ministry Of Finance Meets With IMF Article IV Consultation Mission
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, has met with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV consultation mission at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting was attended by Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance, and Thuraiya Hamid Alhashmi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organisations at the Ministry of Finance, alongside several officials and specialists from both parties.
During the meeting, part of the IMF’s annual Article IV consultations, the two sides discussed the UAE’s economic and financial developments and policies. The meeting also touched on policies introduced in the UAE to strengthen its financial and economic framework.
Welcoming the delegation, AlKhoori commended its role in evaluating the financial and economic performance of member nations.
“The Ministry of Finance values its collaboration with the IMF and the consultations conducted by its experts. These discussions provide an essential platform for exchanging views on fiscal and monetary policy priorities, enabling us to support development goals and ensure long-term economic stability in line with globally recognised best practices,” AlKhoori said.
Discussions covered economic prospects, risks, and key policy priorities aimed at safeguarding economic growth, maintaining fiscal sustainability, and advancing economic diversification. The agenda also addressed liquidity management, the real estate sector, monetary policy transmission, and structural reforms.
The IMF delegation will continue its mission in the UAE with a series of meetings involving various stakeholders until 22nd January as part of the Article IV consultation process.
