Open Menu

Ministry Of Finance Meets With IMF Article IV Consultation Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Ministry of Finance meets with IMF Article IV consultation mission

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, has met with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV consultation mission at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance, and Thuraiya Hamid Alhashmi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organisations at the Ministry of Finance, alongside several officials and specialists from both parties.

During the meeting, part of the IMF’s annual Article IV consultations, the two sides discussed the UAE’s economic and financial developments and policies. The meeting also touched on policies introduced in the UAE to strengthen its financial and economic framework.

Welcoming the delegation, AlKhoori commended its role in evaluating the financial and economic performance of member nations.

“The Ministry of Finance values its collaboration with the IMF and the consultations conducted by its experts. These discussions provide an essential platform for exchanging views on fiscal and monetary policy priorities, enabling us to support development goals and ensure long-term economic stability in line with globally recognised best practices,” AlKhoori said.

Discussions covered economic prospects, risks, and key policy priorities aimed at safeguarding economic growth, maintaining fiscal sustainability, and advancing economic diversification. The agenda also addressed liquidity management, the real estate sector, monetary policy transmission, and structural reforms.

The IMF delegation will continue its mission in the UAE with a series of meetings involving various stakeholders until 22nd January as part of the Article IV consultation process.

Related Topics

IMF UAE Abu Dhabi January From Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance meets with IMF Article IV cons ..

Ministry of Finance meets with IMF Article IV consultation mission

3 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur meet COAS Gen A ..

PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur meet COAS Gen Asim Munir

9 minutes ago

Mubadala’s ‘KELIX bio’ acquires ‘DiabTec’

32 minutes ago
 Masdar to establish new headquarters at 'The Link' ..

Masdar to establish new headquarters at 'The Link' project

32 minutes ago
 EAD launches 1st edition of Abu Dhabi Pearls Festi ..

EAD launches 1st edition of Abu Dhabi Pearls Festival

47 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group reviews preparations for IDEX, NAVDEX ..

ADNEC Group reviews preparations for IDEX, NAVDEX with UAE diplomatic representa ..

47 minutes ago
ADNOC, AIQ successfully complete trial phase of ag ..

ADNOC, AIQ successfully complete trial phase of agentic AI solution

47 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Som ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Somalia

1 hour ago
 NADRA offices to be established in all tehsils til ..

NADRA offices to be established in all tehsils till March 31st

1 hour ago
 PTI submits written demands including investigatio ..

PTI submits written demands including investigation into May 9, Nov 24-27 events

1 hour ago
 UAE, Malaysia launch collaboration to protect enda ..

UAE, Malaysia launch collaboration to protect endangered Malayan tigers

2 hours ago
 First group of Syrian refugees in Belgium set to r ..

First group of Syrian refugees in Belgium set to return home Thursday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East