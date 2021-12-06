UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Finance, OECD Organise Joint Seminar On Transfer Pricing And Taxation Treaties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

Ministry of Finance, OECD organise joint seminar on transfer pricing and taxation treaties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is organising a three-day joint seminar with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on transfer pricing and taxation treaties from 6th-8th December, 2021.

The seminar aims to discuss transfer pricing and taxation treaties in addition to their latest developments, and a number of solutions regarding taxation-related challenges arising from the digitisation of the economy, as well as developments on the subject of international taxes.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of MoF, and Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration at the OECD, inaugurated today the seminar, which features more than 100 experts from the MENA region in addition to representatives of several Federal and local authorities.

Al Khoori welcomed the participants and expressed his profound appreciation for the valuable work done by the members of the OECD Secretariat in delivering solutions to the direct taxation-related challenges arising from digitisation of the economy through the two-pillar solution to ensure tax certainty.

He explained that the integration of national economies and markets have increased rapidly while putting a strain on the international taxation rules and noted that although digital transformation spurs innovation and generates efficiencies that extend to services, the speed of these changes introduced challenges in many areas including tax.

He stressed that reforming the international taxation system to address taxation-related challenges, as well as support businesses in the digital age, is a top priority of the BEPS project.

Al Khoori explained that the two-pillar solution will address taxation challenges arising from digitisation and promote problem-solving skills to establish good practices, in addition to enhancing inclusion and highlighting the key role of international cooperation in utilising growth opportunities arising from digitisation.

Al Khoori said, "Since 2006, the UAE and the OECD have jointly organised 14 annual seminars to facilitate the development of tax treaty networks in MENA countries with the aim of meeting their needs to increase their integrated economies. These seminars have brought together officials from the MENA region and participants from other countries to share their expertise and experience with the OECD and the UAE, reflecting the long cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and the OECD."

He thanked Saint-Amans for his participation in the seminar, noting his eagerness to further cooperation between the UAE and the OECD in all areas of mutual interest.

The UAE is developing a comprehensive network of taxation treaties to enhance its position on the global competitiveness map as a leading global centre in the commercial and financial sectors. This would increase the country's performance in the areas of exchanging tax information and providing comprehensive responses to its taxation treaty partners.

The seminar will be taking place in-person in Dubai with limited seating to maintain physical distance, however sessions will also be streamed virtually to accommodate a large number of participants.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai December Market All From Share Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of two leadership development pr ..

12 minutes ago
 National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas o ..

National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 Migrant Facility Guard Murdered by Resident in Nor ..

Migrant Facility Guard Murdered by Resident in North of France - Reports

7 minutes ago
 FM apprises UNSC of continuing grave situation in ..

FM apprises UNSC of continuing grave situation in IIOJK

7 minutes ago
 Rashid assures Sri Lankan High Commissioner culpri ..

Rashid assures Sri Lankan High Commissioner culprits to be punished

7 minutes ago
 Russia reports first Omicron infections

Russia reports first Omicron infections

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.