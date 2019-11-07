Ministry of Finance organises workshops on financial circulars

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) With the aim of strengthening coordination and cooperation among the various Federal entities, the Ministry of Finance, MoF, organised on Thursday at the Address Boulevard Hotel in Dubai, two interactive workshops for all federal entities in the UAE.

The workshops addressed the Financial Circular No. (15) for 2019 on the instructions for preparing the final account project of the federal authorities and consolidated the closing account for the year ended 31/12/2019, and Financial Circular No. (18) for 2019 on government potential indicators within the financial axis of the fiscal year 2019.

The workshops were held in the presence of Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the MoF, and a number of employees of the Department of Financial Operations at the Ministry of Finance, as well as representatives of all ministries and independent federal entities totalling 52 federal bodies.

Al Khoori stressed the need to strengthen communication and coordination with all federal entities in the country to work towards achieving the UAE government’s strategic goals.

He said, "The Ministry of Finance is keen to work and cooperate fruitfully with all its strategic partners, to develop financial systems and policies in accordance with the best international standards and practices.

The Ministry is also keen to communicate and provide all means of support to the concerned parties, to achieve a better understanding and application of government policies and circulars."

The two interactive workshops introduced the instructions on preparing the final account project for the fiscal year 2019, which defines and regulates the procedures to be followed by the federal entities when preparing their final account for the year ended 31/12/2019, and clarified the indicators of government financial enablers through which federal entities’ financial performance is measured, to raise the level of financial planning in the federal government to be efficient and effective. These reports also provide the necessary financial data to assist decision makers in the financial planning process for the coming years.

The Ministry of Finance is keen to provide all forms of support to federal government employees in order to enhance their levels of efficiency and productivity and conducts regular workshops for all federal entities throughout the year. This is part of an annual training plan that is discussed with the various federal entities where the training needs associated with the workshops to be held are determined.