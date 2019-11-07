UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Finance Organises Workshops On Financial Circulars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Ministry of Finance organises workshops on financial circulars

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) With the aim of strengthening coordination and cooperation among the various Federal entities, the Ministry of Finance, MoF, organised on Thursday at the Address Boulevard Hotel in Dubai, two interactive workshops for all federal entities in the UAE.

The workshops addressed the Financial Circular No. (15) for 2019 on the instructions for preparing the final account project of the federal authorities and consolidated the closing account for the year ended 31/12/2019, and Financial Circular No. (18) for 2019 on government potential indicators within the financial axis of the fiscal year 2019.

The workshops were held in the presence of Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the MoF, and a number of employees of the Department of Financial Operations at the Ministry of Finance, as well as representatives of all ministries and independent federal entities totalling 52 federal bodies.

Al Khoori stressed the need to strengthen communication and coordination with all federal entities in the country to work towards achieving the UAE government’s strategic goals.

He said, "The Ministry of Finance is keen to work and cooperate fruitfully with all its strategic partners, to develop financial systems and policies in accordance with the best international standards and practices.

The Ministry is also keen to communicate and provide all means of support to the concerned parties, to achieve a better understanding and application of government policies and circulars."

The two interactive workshops introduced the instructions on preparing the final account project for the fiscal year 2019, which defines and regulates the procedures to be followed by the federal entities when preparing their final account for the year ended 31/12/2019, and clarified the indicators of government financial enablers through which federal entities’ financial performance is measured, to raise the level of financial planning in the federal government to be efficient and effective. These reports also provide the necessary financial data to assist decision makers in the financial planning process for the coming years.

The Ministry of Finance is keen to provide all forms of support to federal government employees in order to enhance their levels of efficiency and productivity and conducts regular workshops for all federal entities throughout the year. This is part of an annual training plan that is discussed with the various federal entities where the training needs associated with the workshops to be held are determined.

Related Topics

UAE Hotel Dubai 2019 All Government Best

Recent Stories

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

3 minutes ago

Experts Urge Action to Tackle Climate Change and C ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases city’s dynamic destinati ..

19 minutes ago

LHC orders doctors to call off strike, asks govt t ..

25 minutes ago

Plan9 Opens Four-day Launchpad-14

28 minutes ago

Hussain Talat’s 136 rescues Balochistan

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.