Ministry Of Finance Participates In 3rd Global Partnership For Financial Inclusion Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 03:45 PM

Ministry of Finance participates in 3rd Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, recently participated in the G20 Finance Track’s third and final Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion meeting, which took place virtually.

The meeting focused on the assessment of this year’s achievements and set the stage for the GPFI 2021 priorities and work plan. Mariam AlHajri, Deputy Director of the General Department at MoF attended the meeting.

The ministry highlighted the need to address all barriers obstructing the advancement of a fair and equitable financial inclusion for all people in need. More specifically, it emphasised the importance of aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals recommendations about enhancing the representation of countries on the global stage through developing a partnership strategy while also enhancing the collaboration and learning with other G20 working groups.

As the UAE now prepares to participate in the GPFI meetings as a non-G20 member for the next three years, it has suggested three key priorities to be taken forward under the G20 Italian presidency in 2021. These include the development of digital platforms to intensify the knowledge transfer among GPFI members, the need to focus on women entrepreneurship and the provision of government support in SME financing.

The outcomes of this GPFI meeting will be discussed during the upcoming fourth ordinary Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in October 2020 and to G20 leaders in November 2020.

