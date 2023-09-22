Open Menu

Ministry Of Finance Participates In First GCC Common Market Committee-Federation Of GCC Chambers Meeting

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Ministry of Finance participates in first GCC Common Market Committee-Federation of GCC Chambers meeting

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2023) A UAE delegation participated in the inaugural meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Common Market Committee and the Federation of GCC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FGCC Chambers) at the headquarters of the Advisory board of the GCC Supreme Council in Muscat, Oman.
The meeting discussed ways to accelerate the completion of GCC common market requirements under the 2022-2024 plan to benefit the economies of GCC states and their societies and enhance their global economic competitiveness.

The UAE delegation included representatives from the GCC Affairs Department at the Ministry of Finance.
Younis Al Khoori, Under-Secretary at the UAE Ministry of Finance, confirmed that joint initiatives are in progress with partners in the GCC to establish the fundamental elements required to establish a cohesive GCC common market. This endeavour aligns with the financial and economic plans of all member states, seeking to fully capitalise on potential opportunities to promote balanced and sustainable economic growth in the region.
He said, “Guided by the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE is keen to accelerate access to the GCC common market, which benefits the region’s economies and peoples. Following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, the Ministry of Finance is coordinating efforts with the GCC Common Market Committee, the FGCC Chambers, and various specialised committees to address the challenges facing the completion of the GCC common market and to support the GCC private sector to reach a system ready to keep up with the opportunities of the economy of the future.”
Al Khoori added, “Achieving the desired goals within the GCC Common Market Committee’s work plan 2022-2024, and other initiatives in which we cooperate with the FGCC Chambers and the Committee, requires continuous coordination.

Therefore, this meeting was called to discuss opportunities for collaboration, accelerate the exchange of information, and complete the requirements of the GCC Common Market and its digital transformation strategy.”
Al Khoori reiterated that many steps and procedures are required to enhance investments in the common market and various economic activities that business communities in the member states look forward to. The goal is to develop cooperation mechanisms with other partner GCC states to accelerate the realisation of the desired and promising market pathways that achieve the aspirations of their communities.
The meeting was the first in a series covering the common market. It addressed the challenges facing the common market’s requirements, in addition to the remaining steps to establish the customs union and implement the pathways of the common market, according to a specific timeline, in line with the GCC Common Market Committee 2022-2024 implementation plan.
The meeting’s agenda also included the various ways of supporting the GCC private sector, professional groups, and commercial activities and applying equality in treating company branches as national companies within the framework of enhancing joint economic cooperation.
In parallel, the GCC Common Market Committee held its 38th meeting at the headquarters of the Advisory Board of the GCC Supreme Council in Muscat to complete its work, follow up on the implementation of the decisions of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, discuss digital transformation topics related to the market and its investments, and update its statistical data.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Business Chambers Of Commerce UAE Dubai Company Oman Rashid Muscat Progress Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

IHC suspends FIA's call-up notice to Bushra Bibi i ..

IHC suspends FIA's call-up notice to Bushra Bibi in audio leaks case

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi army chiefs take up defence, secur ..

Pakistan, Saudi army chiefs take up defence, security cooperation

56 minutes ago
 Pervez Elahi recommends protective bails to PTI le ..

Pervez Elahi recommends protective bails to PTI leaders ahead of polls

57 minutes ago
 Noise expected as preparations for &#039;Union For ..

Noise expected as preparations for &#039;Union Fortress 9&#039; begin in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan announces 15-player squad for World Cup 2 ..

Pakistan announces 15-player squad for World Cup 2023

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral r ..

Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral relationship

3 hours ago
Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

4 hours ago
 FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on Ru ..

FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on RuralInvest Methodology

4 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importan ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importance of parent-teacher partnersh ..

4 hours ago
 I2U2 Group consisting of UAE, India, Israel, and U ..

I2U2 Group consisting of UAE, India, Israel, and US announces launch of website

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East