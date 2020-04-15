UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Finance Participates In G20 Under-Secretaries Of Finance Ministries, Central Bank Representatives Meeting

Wed 15th April 2020

Ministry of Finance participates in G20 Under-Secretaries of Finance Ministries, Central Bank representatives meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, MoF, today participated in the third meeting of the Under-Secretaries of the Ministries of Finance and Central Bank representatives in the Group of Twenty, G20, held remotely.

The meeting deliberated on the economic prospects the world might witness with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, as well as the commitments that the G20 leaders made during the virtual G20 Summit last month.

During the meeting, Al Khoori praised the efforts of the G20 and other international organisations in providing financial support to countries in need of assistance to face the ongoing pandemic. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of meetings such as these, which are a platform to implement the decisions issued by G20 leaders. These moves help stabilise the global economy to ensure continued growth and sustainable economic development.

He said, "During the meeting, we vowed to continue the global exchange of information, especially during these exceptional times.

It will help nations take the necessary preventive economic measures to contain this crisis. We also recommended that global efforts to deal with the current crisis should be supported by a well-defined road map that will guarantee that we achieve the desired goals."

Also discussed at the meeting was the preparation for holding a meeting with the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, from the G20, which is scheduled to deliberate over several issues, the most prominent among which are the effects of social distancing on the global economy, ways to develop a coordinated economic response globally to mitigate the negative economic effects of the crisis, and a discussion on the need to build a resilient foundation to accelerate economic recovery.

The second regular meeting for the G20 Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors will be held remotely on 15th April, 2020.

