Ministry of Finance receives Sharjah Public Finance Award for Excellence in Cash Management, Financial Services

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has been honoured with the Sharjah Award for Public Finance, winning the category of “Institution Distinguished in Cash Management, Sovereign Funds, and Banking Financial Services” at the third edition of the award (2024-2025).

This accolade reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to institutional excellence and innovation in upgrading its financial system while achieving the highest standards of efficiency in managing public finances.

Amna Hassan Al Shamsi, Director of Financial Policies and Government Accounting Standards at the Ministry of Finance, also won second place in the category of “Outstanding Arab Financial Manager, Outstanding Arab Budget Manager”, honouring her significant contributions to developing financial policies and enhancing government performance efficiency.

These achievements come in recognition of the Ministry’s commitment to delivering efficient financial services and continuously adopting international best practices to improve government financial policies, optimise resource management, and ensure financial sustainability, key pillars supporting the UAE’s comprehensive development goals.

The award was received on behalf of the Ministry of Finance by Mariam Mohammed Hassan Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Government Finance Management at the Ministry of Finance.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, stated, "This recognition from the Sharjah Award for Public Finance is a testament to the Ministry of Finance's ongoing efforts to enhance the government's financial system. It also reflects the effectiveness of the policies and initiatives we have implemented to promote efficiency, transparency, and sustainability in the management of public finances.

”

“Over the past years, we have focused our efforts on strengthening financial legislation, improving spending efficiency, and adopting global best practices in financial planning and budgeting, in coordination with Federal entities to drive the UAE’s strategic economic and fiscal objectives to the next level," Al AlKhoori said.

He added:"We deeply value this honour, which embodies the spirit of teamwork and institutional collaboration within the Ministry. It is also a strong motivation, inspiring us to continue strengthening our capabilities and readiness to respond to worldwide changes, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s role as an influential leader in public financial management at the regional and global levels.”

The Sharjah Award for Public Finance was established in 2016 in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The award aims to promote best practices in public financial management and foster a culture of excellence and quality in government work across the Arab world.

Organised by the Sharjah Finance Department, the third edition of the award was announced last August as part of ongoing efforts to encourage government entities, private sector organisations, and individuals to adopt effective and sustainable financial governance practices.

The award features 11 categories for individuals and 11 for organisations, aiming to foster competitiveness and promote a culture of excellence across diverse areas of financial management.

