UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Finance Signs MoU With CBUAE To Transfer Ministry’s E-Dirham Platform To Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:00 PM

Ministry of Finance signs MoU with CBUAE to transfer Ministry’s e-Dirham Platform to Central Bank

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to transfer the Ministry’s eDirham payment platform to the Central Bank, unifying the Federal Government’s digital payment systems.

The MoU falls within the efforts to enhance service standards provided by government entities, and to provide new and advanced electronic payment solutions to keep pace with the digital transformation in the financial services sector, The MoU, signed by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Khalid Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, aims to provide a mechanism to transfer all assets, systems and operations relating to e-Dirham payments, providing innovative national services to the public and business sectors.

Al Hussaini said: "Enhanced co-operation and unified efforts in the area of digital payments would increase efficiency and provide unprecedented access for the business sector and digital payments. It would also provide domestic and international investment opportunities in an advanced digital economy and facilitate development of innovative payment solutions, for dealing with the retail and government sectors through smart digital solutions."

Balama said: "Co-operation between the two parties will contribute to strengthening digital payment services in the country, and support efforts made in the context of the great development the UAE is witnessing in the area of enhancing digital services to businesses and individuals, and improving quality of life."

Related Topics

Governor Business UAE Bank All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai SME extends AED75.6 million in financial fac ..

Dubai SME extends AED75.6 million in financial facilities to Global Village

10 minutes ago
 Tennis Superstar Nadal Fails to Make It Into ATP R ..

Tennis Superstar Nadal Fails to Make It Into ATP Race Top-8 for 1st Time Since 2 ..

11 minutes ago
 One more COVID patient dies, 30 test positive in H ..

One more COVID patient dies, 30 test positive in Hyderabad

11 minutes ago
 Russia Sees Small But Positive Developments in Bil ..

Russia Sees Small But Positive Developments in Bilateral Relations With US - Ant ..

11 minutes ago
 France's Sarkozy Says Judicial Call for His Testim ..

France's Sarkozy Says Judicial Call for His Testimony Undermines Constitution

16 minutes ago
 Awards distribution ceremony held for MDCAT, NLE p ..

Awards distribution ceremony held for MDCAT, NLE position holders

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.