Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation marks UAE Flag Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, marked UAE Flag Day today, in response to a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to hoist the flag simultaneously at 11:00 am across all institutions, ministries, schools and government entities.

The ceremony symbolised an expression of pride and loyalty to the leadership and people of the UAE, the renewal of a pledge loyalty and belonging to the nation, and the determination to serve the country’s flag.

Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, raised the flag on the main mast at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Khalid Abdallah Humaid Belhoul, MoFAIC Under-Secretary, and Shihab Ahmed Al Fahim, MoFAIC’s Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs.

UAE embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions all over the world also took part in this occasion, raising the nation’s flag at their respective headquarters at precisely 11 am in their respective local times, in the presence of members of the diplomatic and consular corps.

Marked annually on November 3rd, Flag Day celebrates the accession of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the country.

The celebration is part of an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on November 3rd, 2013, which became a popular and ongoing national campaign to raise the UAE’s flag high as an expression of gratitude for the founders of the country.