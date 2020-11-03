UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Marks UAE Flag Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation marks UAE Flag Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, marked UAE Flag Day today, in response to a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to hoist the flag simultaneously at 11:00 am across all institutions, ministries, schools and government entities.

The ceremony symbolised an expression of pride and loyalty to the leadership and people of the UAE, the renewal of a pledge loyalty and belonging to the nation, and the determination to serve the country’s flag.

Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, raised the flag on the main mast at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Khalid Abdallah Humaid Belhoul, MoFAIC Under-Secretary, and Shihab Ahmed Al Fahim, MoFAIC’s Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs.

UAE embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions all over the world also took part in this occasion, raising the nation’s flag at their respective headquarters at precisely 11 am in their respective local times, in the presence of members of the diplomatic and consular corps.

Marked annually on November 3rd, Flag Day celebrates the accession of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the country.

The celebration is part of an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on November 3rd, 2013, which became a popular and ongoing national campaign to raise the UAE’s flag high as an expression of gratitude for the founders of the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid November All Government

Recent Stories

Protest rally held to denounce blasphemous caricat ..

5 minutes ago

Numbers of Early Voters in 2020 US Election Top To ..

5 minutes ago

Latin America Should Revive UNASUR Regional Bloc - ..

5 minutes ago

154 new Corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

5 minutes ago

Vienna Mayor Praises Police's Swift Response to Te ..

8 minutes ago

Argentina Not Planning to Ask IMF for More Loans - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.