Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authority sign MoU

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Dubai Health Authority today signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at offering healthcare programmes to Emirati citizens abroad and to the ministry’s staff by providing tele-consultations as part of the authority’s Doctor for Every Citizen service.

The MoU was signed in Dubai by Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry, and Awadh Sagheer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Authority, in the presence of officials from both sides, including Dr. Manal Taryam, Executive Director of the Primary Healthcare Sector at the Authority, and Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry.

During the signing, Belhoul thanked the authority for its cooperation, which benefits UAE citizens abroad, noting that the MoU’s signing highlights the keenness of government authorities to support Emiratis, both inside and outside the country, in line with UAE Government policies.

Al Ketbi stressed the authority’s appreciation for the agreement and its keenness to reinforce its partnership with the ministry, adding that the authority will exert all possible efforts to provide the best quality healthcare services to UAE citizens, as well as the ministry’s employees and recruits.

The Doctor for Every Citizen service is a leading smart medical service provided by the authority, offering essential healthcare services to citizens and residents, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.