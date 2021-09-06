UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authority Sign MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authority sign MoU

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Dubai Health Authority today signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at offering healthcare programmes to Emirati citizens abroad and to the ministry’s staff by providing tele-consultations as part of the authority’s Doctor for Every Citizen service.

The MoU was signed in Dubai by Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry, and Awadh Sagheer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Authority, in the presence of officials from both sides, including Dr. Manal Taryam, Executive Director of the Primary Healthcare Sector at the Authority, and Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry.

During the signing, Belhoul thanked the authority for its cooperation, which benefits UAE citizens abroad, noting that the MoU’s signing highlights the keenness of government authorities to support Emiratis, both inside and outside the country, in line with UAE Government policies.

Al Ketbi stressed the authority’s appreciation for the agreement and its keenness to reinforce its partnership with the ministry, adding that the authority will exert all possible efforts to provide the best quality healthcare services to UAE citizens, as well as the ministry’s employees and recruits.

The Doctor for Every Citizen service is a leading smart medical service provided by the authority, offering essential healthcare services to citizens and residents, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Doctor All From Government Agreement Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UA ..

&#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UAE&#039;s future: Rulers

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the So ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the Soul: Khalil Gibran&#039;

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

3 hours ago
 EAD extends fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi ..

EAD extends fixed-gear fishing season in Abu Dhabi until end of October

3 hours ago
 Gastech Hydrogen to be world’s first major event ..

Gastech Hydrogen to be world’s first major event dedicated to hydrogen as a cl ..

5 hours ago
 Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi an ..

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announces Incentive Scheme for T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.