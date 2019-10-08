Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation showcases e-services at GITEX 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is showcasing its range of smart services at GITEX 2019, all accessible through www.mofaic.gov.ae and through UAE MOFAIC, its smartphone application for Android and iOS.

Abdullah Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Balouki, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services Affairs at the Ministry, states that through its participation in the exhibition, MoFAIC is keen to highlight the comprehensive range of technological services it offers and the efficiency they confer to diplomatic and administrative work that relies on information technology, as well as other services that rely on information and communication technology, to provide outstanding electronic services to Emirati citizens and residents, in line with the UAE’s Smart Government initiatives.

The Ministry is showcasing services addressed to UAE nationals through UAE missions abroad, such as "Tawajudi," which facilitates communication in times of crises and emergencies, to coordinate their return home. MoFAIC is also showcasing passport and emergency renewal services available for Emirati citizens abroad.

Featured services also include legalization services to validate all seals and signatures in all types of documents and certify them. These services are available through MoFAIC’s Department of Consular Services for UAE nationals, companies, investors and residents in the UAE, students and tourists.