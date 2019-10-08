UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Showcases E-services At GITEX 2019

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:15 AM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation showcases e-services at GITEX 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is showcasing its range of smart services at GITEX 2019, all accessible through www.mofaic.gov.ae and through UAE MOFAIC, its smartphone application for Android and iOS.

Abdullah Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Balouki, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services Affairs at the Ministry, states that through its participation in the exhibition, MoFAIC is keen to highlight the comprehensive range of technological services it offers and the efficiency they confer to diplomatic and administrative work that relies on information technology, as well as other services that rely on information and communication technology, to provide outstanding electronic services to Emirati citizens and residents, in line with the UAE’s Smart Government initiatives.

The Ministry is showcasing services addressed to UAE nationals through UAE missions abroad, such as "Tawajudi," which facilitates communication in times of crises and emergencies, to coordinate their return home. MoFAIC is also showcasing passport and emergency renewal services available for Emirati citizens abroad.

Featured services also include legalization services to validate all seals and signatures in all types of documents and certify them. These services are available through MoFAIC’s Department of Consular Services for UAE nationals, companies, investors and residents in the UAE, students and tourists.

Related Topics

Technology UAE 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

3 hours ago

Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly ..

2 hours ago

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

2 hours ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.