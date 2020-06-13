Ministry of Foreign Affairs enhances its e-services and smart services

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, proactively invested in state-of-the-art technologies and established an advanced digital infrastructure to provide its customers with a range of electronic and smart services.

The move is in line with the UAE leadership’s directives and visionary stance.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, MoFAIC adopted digital technologies to ensure work continuity, meet the daily requirements of the public, in order to ensure public safety and contribute to the diligent management of the COVID-19 crisis by addressing implications while ensuring the continuity of business with efficacy.

Since the beginning of the pandemic around the world, the Ministry and UAE embassies and missions abroad, have received and processed all applications for UAE Citizens services for attestation services certification via online and smart channels.

Faisal Issa Lotfi, Advisor to the Consular Services Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, "There has been a marked increase in the number of transactions through the website and smart application following the activation of a process to complete transactions through e-services and the addition of a delivery service that secures the receipt and delivery of documents at the customer's location in cooperation with Emirates Post".

He stressed that "since the beginning of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the ministry has swiftly took all necessary measures to maintain the safety of customers and reduce its risk of spreading, while ensuring business continuity in all circumstances and providing services through smart channels to facilitate procedures."

The Ministry also confirmed the provision of all its services electronically, particularly smart attestations, which can be applied for through the ministry's website www.mofaic.gov.ae and UAEMOFAIC smartphone application.

The Ministry had recently launched its Smart Attestation service that allows customers to swiftly and easily authenticate various types of official documents, certificates and invoices, a service which ensures the authenticity of a seal and signature on documents and papers issued in the UAE or abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also roiled out a mechanism to complete online transactions through its website and smartphone application in cooperation with Emirates Post whereby documents can be received and delivered to customers at their location, forgoing the necessity to visit Customer Happiness Centres.