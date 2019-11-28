Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell ceremony for Omani Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today held a farewell ceremony for Dr. Khalid bin Saeed bin Salim Al Jaradi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure to the UAE.

The ceremony, which was held at the Intercontinental Hotel, was attended by Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and several members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the country.

In his speech during the ceremony, Al Fahim praised the role of Dr. Al Jaradi in enhancing relations between the two countries in various areas. He also wished him success in his future duties.

Dr. Al Jaradi thanked local officials in the UAE, particularly those from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for the cooperation he enjoyed during his tenure in the country, which helped to strengthen bilateral relations between Oman and the UAE.