Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ICA discuss ways of creating effective institutional partnerships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship, ICA, have discussed ways of reinforcing their cooperation and creating effective institutional partnerships, to achieve their mutual goals and visions.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary at the Ministry, and Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at ICA.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing their cooperation to serve Emirati citizens and achieve the strategic goals of the UAE government. The ministry also explained the services it provides to Emirati nationals and foreigners, as well as its consular services available in UAE embassies around the world.

They also stressed the importance of cooperating with partners to achieve mutual benefits, which will help realise their strategic goals and promote institutional excellence and leadership.