Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A global model for citizen care overseas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) In alignment with the UAE’s visionary leadership and its directives to deliver proactive, high-quality, and flexible digital services to all segments of society—making services accessible anytime and anywhere to meet customer needs—the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) achieved remarkable milestones in 2024.

These achievements highlight the ministry’s commitment to providing innovative and secure services for UAE nationals abroad. Among these accomplishments were the implementation of advanced digital systems that enhanced MOFA’s responsiveness to citizens’ needs overseas, achieving a satisfaction rate exceeding 95%.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduced various initiatives aimed at improving citizen services. These included promoting a culture of safe travel awareness during peak travel seasons and launching targeted awareness programmes and campaigns for Emirati pilgrims. The ministry also continued its focus on community-centered initiatives, such as providing support to elderly citizens traveling abroad for medical treatment. In observance of the International Day of Older Persons on October 1, 2024, the ministry organised visits to patients undergoing treatment abroad to check on their well-being.

One of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ most distinguished achievements in proactive service delivery was the “Smart Mission” project, which saw the opening of the UAE’s first Smart Mission in the Republic of Korea in May 2024. This initiative aligns closely with the UAE government’s digital transformation strategy, embodying the “Impossible is Possible” vision and contributing to the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 and We the UAE 2031 agendas. By leveraging the latest digital technologies, the project simplifies governmental procedures, enhancing their efficiency while adhering to the UAE’s digital accessibility policy. This ensures seamless access to services without human intervention.

The Smart Mission sets a unique global benchmark for consular services, focusing on faster, more efficient solutions through advanced technologies.

These include artificial intelligence and facial recognition, enabling UAE citizens abroad to access consular services instantly.

In 2024, MOFA streamlined its processes for handling emergency medical cases abroad and issuing return documents. The ministry received over 16,000 emergency calls via the hotline 0097180024, recording more than 4,500 emergency cases. Of these, 91% were addressed within 30 seconds. To ensure consistent communication, MOFA also introduced automatic callback technology within 10 minutes. Additionally, the ministry issued 1,239 electronic return documents, with processing times not exceeding 30 minutes, provided all conditions were met.

Ms. Bushra Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Director of the UAE Nationals Affairs Department, stressed that Emirati nationals are a top priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She emphasised the ministry’s dedication to providing full support to UAE nationals 24/7 through the support of highly skilled and experienced teams. MOFA continually seeks to develop innovative solutions that address citizens’ needs and aspirations while simplifying procedures to make them more accessible. Ms. Al Matrooshi stressed that delivering proactive, high-quality, and comprehensive services is essential to ensure citizens’ welfare and safety wherever they are.

The ministry continues to enhance its innovative and sustainable digital services, reiterating that citizens’ safety and security remain its top priorities. These efforts are in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and MOFA’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for UAE nationals abroad.

The ministry reminds UAE nationals that its digital services are easily accessible via its official website or the UAEMOFA smart app. Additionally, its dedicated emergency hotline 0097180024 is available 24/7 to assist UAE nationals abroad with urgent matters.