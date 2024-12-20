Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in cooperation with the National Guard’s National Search and Rescue Centre, successfully airlifted three injured UAE citizens from Saudi Arabia after being involved in a car accident while in the Kingdom.

The accident resulted in two fatalities and several injuries.

With the support of Saudi authorities, the injured were transported via air ambulance to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in the UAE to continue their treatment, following initial medical care at King Khalid Hospital in Hail, Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the remains of the deceased were repatriated to the UAE.

MoFA expresses gratitude to the Saudi authorities for their significant role in assisting the UAE Embassy in Riyadh, and ensuring the success of the air medical evacuation, the safety of the injured citizens and facilitating the repatriation of the deceased.