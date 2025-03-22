Open Menu

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Participates At International Conference To Ensure Sustained Leadership Of Water Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure sustained leadership of water crisis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, participated in a ministerial meeting, convened by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, on ‘Tackling water security across the climate-nature-development nexus’, to underscore the need for urgent collective action and sustained leadership on the global water crisis.

Balalaa also attended a reception ceremony hosted at Buckingham Palace by His Majesty King Charles III, on ‘Water and Climate’, in collaboration with WaterAid.

The Ministerial meeting, held a few days prior to World Water Day (22nd March), was chaired by Baroness Chapman, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for International Development, Latin America and the Caribbean. It also brought together Ministers from Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Nepal and Bangladesh, as well as senior leaders from the European Union and key multilateral institutions and international organisations – including the European Commission, the World Bank, UNICEF, UN Water, Water Aid, and the Global Commission on the Economics of Water.

The meeting aims to identify priority areas of collaboration over the next year for a systemic and responsible shift in addressing water security across the climate-nature-development nexus.

During the session, Balalaa highlighted the UAE’s preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, and emphasised that the event will focus on accelerating the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6, stating “This Goal is the catalyst and enabler of all our global societal, environmental and economic goals.”
Building on the discussion of the Ministerial discussions, participants agreed to leverage key moments in the year ahead to build and sustain work in providing clean water to enable the delivery of all SDGs; work in multi-stakeholder partnerships to drive scalable, innovative and inclusive solutions to the water crisis; and cooperate with existing UN processes to strengthen the integration of water within the multilateral international agenda.

The Ministerial meeting convened following the Organisational Session of the 2026 UN Water Conference, which took place on 3rd March 2025, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, where over 70 participants – including both Member States and stakeholders – shared their recommendations for the themes of the interactive dialogues of the Conference.

The themes will be decided in a preparatory meeting convened by the President of the General Assembly on 9th July 2025.

Related Topics

Assembly World World Bank Bangladesh United Nations Water European Union UAE New York United Kingdom Senegal Morocco Nigeria Nepal March July Event All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

12 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

12 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

12 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-w ..

Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan a ..

On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..

12 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting cu ..

Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East