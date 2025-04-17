Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City sign MoU to enhance employee health, well-being

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), part of the PureHealth group, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive partnership aimed at enhancing the overall health and well-being of MoFA employees.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to supporting the nation’s diplomatic workforce through accessible, high-quality, and personalised healthcare services.

Signed on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 by Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of SSMC, the agreement outlines a framework for long-term cooperation focused not only on clinical care but also on empowering MoFA employees throughout their healthcare journey.

The partnership will facilitate access to dedicated support channels and personalised care coordination tailored to the specific needs of the Ministry’s staff. In addition, it will provide exclusive service benefits, including expedited appointments, priority access to medical specialists, and customised wellness programmes.

The collaboration also places a strong emphasis on continuous health education through regular workshops and awareness campaigns designed to foster proactive and preventive health practices.

This initiative supports the Ministry’s strategic vision of a human-centred approach to governance, placing the well-being of citizens and personnel at the heart of its operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi stated, “We recognise that access to quality healthcare is essential for our diplomats and ministry personnel who dedicate themselves to serving our nation.

As we mark the UAE’s Year of Community 2025, this initiative reflects our leadership’s vision of shared responsibility and collective well-being, aligning with the spirit of unity and care that this year embodies. This collaboration also exemplifies the Ministry’s human-centred strategic vision, which prioritises the well-being of our citizens and employees.”

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, CEO of SSMC, added: “SSMC is fervently dedicated to serving our community and advancing the nation’s health outcomes. We take immense pride in delivering exceptional patient experiences and patient-centric care. Through this joint venture, we aim to provide MOFA employees with dedicated access, exclusive benefits, and comprehensive health education, empowering them to prioritise their well-being and confidently navigate their healthcare journeys.”

This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening institutional support for the UAE’s diplomatic community. Both entities will begin implementing the initiatives outlined in the agreement immediately, ensuring that MoFA employees benefit from enhanced, comprehensive healthcare services rooted in compassion, accessibility, and excellence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to demonstrate its commitment to establishing distinguished and advanced strategic partnerships in the healthcare sector. These collaborations elite with local, regional, and international health institutions aim to provide comprehensive and high-quality healthcare services to its employees and diplomatic staff, fostering a supportive and sustainable work environment.