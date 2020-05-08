UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Supports National Screening Programme As Ambassadors Of Foreign Missions To UAE Visit COVID-19 Test Centers

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Screening Programme as ambassadors of foreign missions to UAE visit COVID-19 test centers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) As part of a series of measures that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) implemented since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis to ensure the safety of residents and workers in the UAE, and in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA", the Ministry coordinated for several representatives of foreign missions accredited to the UAE to visit new COVID-19 testing centers for workers in Mussafah Industrial Area.

The Ambassador of the Republic of India, the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Person in Charge of the Consular Affairs at the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt each visited the new centers to witness firsthand measures implemented by the UAE for their nationals from the workers category, in order to provide them with the needful in terms of healthcare and ensure access to examination centers for all social categories.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed the UAE’s keenness to jointly cooperate with concerned entities whereas the Ministry strives to facilitate the mission of foreign representatives in the country to take all precautionary measures and to ensure the health and safety of their citizens and spread awareness on the preventive measures necessary to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Khalid Belhoul hailed the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA" to support the National Screening Program and provide COVID-19 tests to the largest possible number of residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by opening a new medical examination center in Mussafah Industrial Area, which aims to conduct 335 thousand tests for residents and workers in that area over the next two weeks.

Mr. Mohammed Hawas Al-Sadid, Executive Director of External Therapeutic Services - SEHA said: We thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for its support to the national screening program and for inviting the ambassadors of communities that most benefit from these centers to witness the swiftness of procedures and services provided to their nationals. The National Screening Program reflects the interest of the UAE and its government give to the health and safety of all citizens and residents and their keenness to facilitate safe and easy access to testing centers. This strategic project is part of efforts exerted to contain the spread of COVID-19, as it increases the number of daily testing capacity in Abu Dhabi by 80%, as the center covers over 3500 square meters receives an average of 10,000 people per day.

The Ambassador of the Republic of India, the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Person in Charge of the Consular Affairs at the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt praised the efforts of all parties in the country, which confirm the UAE’s role and proactive approach to contain the spread of COVID-19, which reassuring stance for their citizens in the UAE.

