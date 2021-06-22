Ministry of Health, Al Jalila Foundation cooperate to underpin health researches in the UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Jalila Foundation, a renowned healthcare organisation dedicated to transforming lives through medical research, education and treatment in the UAE, to support the UAE’s health and medical research sector.

The agreement aims to provide proactive and effective healthcare services that meet the growing healthcare needs of the UAE society. It also forms an official framework for cooperation between the two parties in the field of health and medical research.

The partnership agreement, which comes in line with both entities’ interest to strengthen their joint collaboration, was signed by Dr Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, and Abdul Kareem Sultan Al Olama, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, on the sidelines of Arab Health 2021, running at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from June 21 to 24.

Dr. Mohammad Al Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP, and Chairman of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), was present at the signing ceremony in addition to senior officials from both sides.

Constructive Cooperation Under the MoU, both entities will cooperate in conducting national health research projects that would yield clear findings, training opportunities, publishing researches and participating in health and medical conferences, among others.

In addition to dedicating a special office for health researchers to help carry out any research activities, they will also make use of each other’s training rooms in accordance with internal policies, procedures followed and available dates.

Both sides will also work hand in hand in developing proposals and collaborative research programs to help their employees make the most of their available resources, laboratories and equipment, along with supporting innovation programs in the health and medical fields based on health research findings.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulrahman bin Mohamad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, stressed that the ministry’s cooperation with Al Jalila Foundation is one of the tangible results of the National Strategy for Health Research, which constitutes an innovative health scientific platform.

"This platform aims to unify national efforts in developing, supporting and disseminating scientific research, promoting a healthy research culture and providing an attractive scientific environment conducive to developing Emirati scientists and researchers according to the highest international practices," the minister said.

"The UAE has always been keen to be at the forefront of highly advanced countries in the knowledge industry and spared no effort to sharpen the skills of its national capabilities and competencies in biomedical research. With that in mind, we are doing our utmost to develop national strategies to address chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease, and stimulate innovation in health care services in addition to foreseeing the future of the healthcare sector," Al Owais noted.

"We are pressing ahead in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to implement the National Agenda and the UAE Centennial 2071, which would eventually enhance the country’s competitive position globally and consolidate its reputation as an ideal hub for scientific and medical research, and an active player in the global health scene," he added.

For his part, Dr. Mohammad Al Olama lauded the newly signed agreement saying it represents a comprehensive framework that would further support both sides’ efforts in the health research domain especially as they are interested in sharing their expertise in the field of research, health data and research libraries.

He went on to say that the deal will also help create a supportive environment for medical scientific research, develop sustainable solutions to health challenges according to the highest levels of transparency and reliability, particularly when it comes to the early detection and prevention of diseases.

Al Olama affirmed that both entities will collaborate in improving health research infrastructure, supporting existing health research centres, enhancing policies, regulations, and ethics for health research, and managing health research funding programmes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hussein Al Rand stated that the ministry’s cooperation agreement with Al Jalila Foundation will bolster the UAE’s research achievements and set the stage for a paradigm shift that would uplift the healthcare system in the country and improve the quality of life for patients.

"According to the agreement, both parties will exchange health information and data related to research and researchers, develop health and medical research programs and projects for researchers in the ministry, Emirates Health Services and Al Jalila Foundation. Other areas of cooperation include training and developing the skills and capabilities of health researchers, and providing electronic programs and research resources for learning according to global best practices," Al Rand said.

For his part, Abdul Kareem Al Olama said: "We are happy to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and Prevention to promote the local medical research sector in line with the strategic priorities of Dubai and the UAE.

"This strategic partnership aims to underpin health and medical research efforts being made by the ministry and the foundation. We will be taking advantage of our capabilities and training experiences to develop health research skills and findings, and exchange health and medical data, in line with the country’s health and medical research strategies contained in the UAE Centennial 2071, which will contribute to supporting the medical research ecosystem in the country," Al Olama said.