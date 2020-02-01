UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health And Prevention Announces One More Case Of Coronavirus Infection

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 09:30 PM

Ministry of Health and Prevention announces one more case of Coronavirus infection

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced a new case of Coronavirus infection in the country, and added that the patient was stable and under medical care. He arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Since the outbreak of the disease in China, only five cases have so far been detected in the UAE, a fact that indicates the efficient system of surveillance in the country’s health sector.

The Ministry disclosed that the four cases detected earlier in a Chinese family were still under medical care. Their condition is stable. The Ministry is taking all necessary precautions in coordination with other relevant health authorities in the country in order to ensure the safety of the citizens and residents.

The Ministry pointed out that the number of cases detected in the UAE were very low and that there was no cause for concern, adding that the health care system in the country was strong enough to combat the disease. The UAE is adhering to WHO’s directives in dealing with the cases detected.

The Ministry has called upon the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid giving heed to rumors, asking them to get information from approved media entities and official social media accounts.

Related Topics

China Social Media UAE Wuhan Family Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention announces one mo ..

19 seconds ago

Surprise-package Kenin in dreamland after stunning ..

4 minutes ago

'She cannot watch' - Kenin calls superstitious mot ..

4 minutes ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi conferred highest ..

4 minutes ago

UN must play role to ensure right to self determin ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of two polio ca ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.