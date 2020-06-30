Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more than 63,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 421 new cases, 490 recoveries, and one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced that it has conducted more than 63,000 additional COVID-19 tests.

In a statement, MoHAP outlined its plans to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to aid in the early detection of COVID-19 cases and to help the UAE’s medical professionals carry out necessary treatment for all patients.

As part of the intensified testing campaign, the Ministry said 421 new coronavirus cases had been detected, bringing the total number in the UAE to 48,667.

The new COVID-19 patients are from various nationalities and remain in a stable condition while receiving all necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one fatality as a result of COVID-19 complications, taking the total number of deaths in the Emirates to 315.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished all COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP added that an additional 490 individuals have now fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 37,566.