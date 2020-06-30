UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health And Prevention Carries Out More Than 63,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 421 New Cases, 490 Recoveries, And One Death

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more than 63,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 421 new cases, 490 recoveries, and one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced that it has conducted more than 63,000 additional COVID-19 tests.

In a statement, MoHAP outlined its plans to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to aid in the early detection of COVID-19 cases and to help the UAE’s medical professionals carry out necessary treatment for all patients.

As part of the intensified testing campaign, the Ministry said 421 new coronavirus cases had been detected, bringing the total number in the UAE to 48,667.

The new COVID-19 patients are from various nationalities and remain in a stable condition while receiving all necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one fatality as a result of COVID-19 complications, taking the total number of deaths in the Emirates to 315.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished all COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP added that an additional 490 individuals have now fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 37,566.

Related Topics

UAE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

20 minutes ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs organises regional interactive anti- ..

2 hours ago

Tadweer makes significant contribution to national ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.