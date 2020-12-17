Ministry of Health and Prevention features in Worldwide COVID-19 Response Recognition Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Adding yet another feather in its cap, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been recognised at the International Hospital Federation’s "Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 Programme" for its response action plan along with more than 100 hospitals from 28 countries.

The ministry said that the honour comes in recognition of its COVID-19 response action plan and for going beyond the call of duty in line with its comprehensive strategy.

The honour also highlights the diversity and agility of the ministry’s hospitals in responding to the pandemic, where they developed, implemented and adopted new ways to operate.

Furthermore, many of these changes have accelerated positive transformation in the country’s delivery of care. The recognition badge was granted after conducting a thorough review of an international review committee consisting of 16 industry experts from the healthcare industry.

The ministry was recognised during a virtual event held by the International Hospital Federation (IHF) to announce the results of the programme, which was launched early this year to recognise actions and responses of healthcare organisations and service providers around the world that went "beyond the call of duty" such as putting in place innovative responses or actions when facing the pandemic in their region or country.

Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Chairman of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, affirmed that the UAE, thanks to the outstanding capabilities of the health system and the support of the wise leadership, has adopted a unique and efficient Emirati model that considered taking proactive preventive and precautionary measures to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"The ministry’s comprehensive efforts being made are in line with the forward-looking plans and aspirations of the government, which strives to become more adaptive to future challenges and faster in decision-making, to enhance its capabilities, quickly adapt to surrounding changes and prepare for the recovery phase.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, said, "We are very honoured and proud that the Ministry of Health and prevention in all its institutions has received this important recognition from the International Hospital Federation at the 'Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 Recognition Programme' for our strategic response."

He lauded the sacrifices and unlimited contribution of the first line of defence heroes, who have formed pioneering models in humanitarian giving through their role and efforts in addressing the pandemic and saving the lives of citizens and residents in the country, as they have borne the greatest burden in facing the epidemic.

"Setting up the PaCE COVID Hub, which is a smart and integrated platform for responding to Covid-19 cases, was a step in the right direction. It not only contributes to decision-making but also to better bed management in hospitals, isolation and critical care departments, by providing live and real-time data for cases received from hospitals, national ambulance, operations centre, Primary health care and preventive medicine, to receive and reorganise cases according to their classification and direct them to hospitals according to available beds and health service," Al Serkal added.