Ministry of Health and Prevention marks International Day of Older Persons

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently organised a number of events and activities in various medical districts under the theme, "The Journey to Age Equality", on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons which is commemorated on 1st October every year.

The MoHAP organised an event at Majlis Al Rashidiya of the Senior Citizens Department in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, aimed at enhancing social partnership and responsibility in the interest of elderly citizens in the UAE, as well as to raise awareness about the challenges they face and celebrate their achievements.

Similarly, Obaidullah Elderly Hospital organised a ceremony to reaffirm the importance of serving elderly citizens and providing them with outstanding services through the development of promotive, preventive and curative health activities. The event was attended by Dr. Yousef Altair, Director of Obaidullah Elderly Hospital, and directors of several government institutions.

A team from the MoHAP also conducted field visits to the Elderly Nursing Homes in Sharjah and Ajman and presented souvenirs to the senior citizens there.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, said, "The health of elderly citizens is a top priority for the MoHAP.

That is why the ministry has made fundamental amendments to the structure of work to provide friendly hospitals for senior citizens. The MoHAP also launched exceptional initiatives in recognition of the high status of seniors in society. These initiatives include the mobile Healthcare Service and the Ownak initiative."

Al Serkal noted that changing the name of the Obaidullah Hospital for Elderly and Geriatric Diseases to Obaidullah Elderly Hospital is in line with the decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in terms of adopting the National Policy for Senior Emiratis.

"Our services towards senior citizens include diagnostic services, medical consultations and quick services, appointment services, elderly transportation services, priority in dispensing medicines at all the MoHAP’s pharmacies, ensuring the availability of their medication, as well as ensuring that their medication is labelled with drug instructions and drug delivery services," said Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of Hospitals Administration.